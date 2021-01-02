PHOTO: A reader shares a Fraser Valley photo of a bright dawn sky

Melissa Carson sent in a photo she took of a train track near 248th Street in Langley Township.
“Here’s a beautiful shot I got this morning on my way to take my son to daycare,” she said. “It’s on the north side of 248th.”
Carson snapped the photo on Tuesday, Dec. 29 – just hours before a rainfall warning was declared in the Fraser Valley.
