PHOTOS: Family Day a success at Aldergrove Telephone Museum

Mark Ellens makes a phone call at the Alder Grove Heritage Society open house on Feb. 18. (Art Bandenieks photo)

A record number of people visited the Alder Grove Historic Society Telephone Museum on Monday, celebrating the beginning of Heritage Week and Family Day across the province.

B.C.’s Heritage Week slogan, “the tie that binds,” inspired society members and volunteers as they served refreshments and toured vintage telephones and other exhibits to the public.

One museum exhibit showcased the B.C. Telephone Workers strike of 1969, where union workers walked off the job for six weeks in protest of wages as a result of high inflation.

Mark Ellens and Grace Muller both took a crack at testing some of the antique phones.

The museum re-opened in Sept. of last year (2018) after facing bouts of closure. In the time since, society President David Hockin has devoted many hours to keep it in working order.

 

Grace Muller from the BC Farm museum makes a call as David Hockin, Pres. of the Alder Grove Heritage Society, looks on at Monday’s Family Day open house. (Art Bandenieks photo)

