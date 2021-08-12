PHOTO: Just keep on mooooving

A cow was out for a stroll all on his lonesome on 24 Ave between 264 and 256 Streets on Tuesday. (Lisa Vinette/Special to The Star)

A cow was out for a stroll all on his lonesome along the ditch on 24 Avenue between 264 and 256 Streets on Tuesday morning.

Lisa Vinette snapped a photo from her car window and posted on the Aldergrove Community Safe and Awareness Group.

No one claimed the wandering bovine online, but no further comments have been made on whether they’re still strolling around the country side.

From deer to coyotes – even cougars – many critters dash across roads, putting motorists at risk.

Keep a look out for whoever’s crossing.

A cow was out for a stroll all on his lonesome on 24 Ave between 264 and 256 Streets on Tuesday. (Lisa Vinette/Special to The Star)
