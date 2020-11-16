PHOTO & VIDEO: Alder Inn brought to the ground

The long-standing Alder Inn sees its final day on Monday, Nov. 16 – the Aldergrove landmark was demolished after months of standing empty.

The Alder Inn, which housed a bar, a liquor store, hotel rooms, and Langley’s last strip club, had been in operation since 1948 and shut it’s doors in June of 2019.

Langley Township voted to demolish the building located at the southeast corner of Fraser Highway and 272 Street this past July.

The municipality spent $5.4-million to purchase the hotel (at 27214 Fraser Hwy.) as well as two neighbouring lots.

The cost of demolition, estimated by Township administrator Mark Bakken, is around $250,000.

MWL Demolition Ltd. is carrying out the job.

A choice has not yet been officially put forth on what will replace the Alder Inn after the lot is emptied.

Aldergrove



The Alder Inn undergoes demolition on Monday, Nov. 16. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

