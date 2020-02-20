The restored historic CN Station in Fort Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Photographers wanted to capture the facets of Langley heritage

Photo contest, open until May 4, has three categories; buildings, landscapes, and people

The Langley Heritage Society, currently celebrating their 40th anniversary, is launching a photo contest to preserve and celebrate local history.

The contest officially began Feb. 17, and will remain open until Monday, May 4 at 10 p.m.

During that window, B.C. photographers are invited to submit images that fit different heritage categories.

Mark Forsythe, vice president of the Langley Heritage Society, said this is the first heritage photography contest in a long while.

“This is a special undertaking because it’s our 40th anniversary and we’re hoping to engage people with Langley’s heritage on those three fronts: buildings, landscapes and people,” Forsythe said.

People can send their photos to info@langleyheritage.ca.

Maximum 1400 pixels wide and 1050 pixels high.

Submissions must include name, address, and telephone number, plus a clear specification the category people are entering – building, landscape, or people.

Some entries will also be featured on the Langley Heritage Society Facebook page and website, so no name or watermark is permitted.

Limit of three entries per person and each submission must be entered through an individual email.

”There are many photogenic possibilities — from our own heritage CNR Station in Fort Langley (built in 1915), to local homes, barns, churches, interesting industrial structures, community halls, schools, etc,” Forsythe suggested.

READ MORE: Langley’s Fort Gallery explores the Fraser River in 2020 with a series of exhibitions

A panel of three judges will review and score the images, taking into composition, content, originality, and visual impact.

A $200 prize will be awarded to the winners in each of the three categories.

Winning photos will be displayed at the Fort Langley CNR Station beginning May 18.

“Look for an interesting angle to take your photo from. Down low, from above — something to make the image more engaging,” Forsythe added. “Also, the sweetest light is in the morning or early evening. Never be afraid to snap a photo — sometimes accidents make the best photos.”

For more information on the contest, people can visit www.langleyheritage.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Photography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trinity Western breaks ground on new school of business facility
Next story
Fighting cancer by playing poker – Aldergrove daughter goes ‘all in’ for late mother

Just Posted

Exploding enrolment prompts opening of second TWU campus in Richmond

Langley’s faith-based Trinity Western University opens a second campus in Richmond

Woman in Fraser Health region confirmed as sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Fraser Valley imports, exports slowed down by Aldergrove border hours: Langley chamber

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce lends a helping local businesses thrive in new markets

Photographers wanted to capture the facets of Langley heritage

Photo contest, open until May 4, has three categories; buildings, landscapes, and people

Mounties nab wanted man, stolen motorbike, drugs in single incident

Police pulled him over because officers recalled he was banned from driving

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Petition seeks to remove local police department from Lindsay Buziak murder case

American woman starts online petition in hopes of helping Buziak family

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

‘Chain reaction pile up’ closes southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP, paramedics for details

Fraser Valley seniors’ home residents go without meds for a night due to staff shortage

Residents speak out about staff shortages that are leading to serious safety concerns

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Most Read