Photographers wanted to capture the facets of Langley heritage

The restored historic CN Station in Fort Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance)

The Langley Heritage Society, currently celebrating their 40th anniversary, is launching a photo contest to preserve and celebrate local history.

The contest officially began Feb. 17, and will remain open until Monday, May 4 at 10 p.m.

During that window, B.C. photographers are invited to submit images that fit different heritage categories.

Mark Forsythe, vice president of the Langley Heritage Society, said this is the first heritage photography contest in a long while.

“This is a special undertaking because it’s our 40th anniversary and we’re hoping to engage people with Langley’s heritage on those three fronts: buildings, landscapes and people,” Forsythe said.

People can send their photos to info@langleyheritage.ca.

Maximum 1400 pixels wide and 1050 pixels high.

Submissions must include name, address, and telephone number, plus a clear specification the category people are entering – building, landscape, or people.

Some entries will also be featured on the Langley Heritage Society Facebook page and website, so no name or watermark is permitted.

Limit of three entries per person and each submission must be entered through an individual email.

”There are many photogenic possibilities — from our own heritage CNR Station in Fort Langley (built in 1915), to local homes, barns, churches, interesting industrial structures, community halls, schools, etc,” Forsythe suggested.

A panel of three judges will review and score the images, taking into composition, content, originality, and visual impact.

A $200 prize will be awarded to the winners in each of the three categories.

Winning photos will be displayed at the Fort Langley CNR Station beginning May 18.

“Look for an interesting angle to take your photo from. Down low, from above — something to make the image more engaging,” Forsythe added. “Also, the sweetest light is in the morning or early evening. Never be afraid to snap a photo — sometimes accidents make the best photos.”

For more information on the contest, people can visit www.langleyheritage.ca.

