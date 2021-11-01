PHOTOS: A rare fall day full of sun

During the fall months, Aldergrove sees very few days without rain.
On the rare warm, sunny, fall day, kids play at Aldergrove Park and dogs fetch balls at Aldergrove Regional Park.
It’s a perfect time to watch the trees change colour for the season.
Send us your photo showing how you view Aldergrove and it could be featured in a future edition.
email newsroom@aldergrovestar.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
