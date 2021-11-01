PHOTOS: A rare fall day full of sun

Send us your photos showing how you view Aldergrove

During the fall months, Aldergrove sees very few days without rain.

On the rare warm, sunny, fall day, kids play at Aldergrove Park and dogs fetch balls at Aldergrove Regional Park.

It’s a perfect time to watch the trees change colour for the season.

Send us your photo showing how you view Aldergrove and it could be featured in a future edition.

email newsroom@aldergrovestar.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

READ MORE: Langley Animal Protection Society adds new face to the team

READ MORE: Aldergrove’s Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association heals community

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrove

A sunny, fall day in Aldergrove Park (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

A sunny, fall day in Aldergrove Park (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)