PHOTOS: Adults-only take a dip and sip in Aldergrove

Second event of its kind a hit at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience

Those ages 19 and over enjoyed beverages while they waded in the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience’s wave pool, while popular music videos played on a big screen. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

As the sun set over the horizon above the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience, hundreds of adults kicked back, drank, and relaxed this Saturday night at the Langley Township’s Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACCUC).

The second event of its kind, the Sip ‘n’ Dip offered patrons a catered experience of Trading Post Brewing Company drinks and Triple-O’s eats before and whilst exploring the aquatic elements.

Adults floated down the channel with friends, tested out wading in the wave pool while watching popular music videos on a big screen, and tubed down three different raging rapid water slides.

Attendance doubled from the first Sip ‘n’ Dip the ACUCC held last month, ACUCC recreation supervisor Nikole Longhi told the Aldergrove Star.

More than 120 people attended the first Sip ‘n’ Dip, but the second, on Saturday, brought in more than 300 swimmers.

One even exclaimed “it’s my birthday” as he floated around the channel bend on a tube.

“We capped the event at just over 300…We’re planning to host another one just like this in September,” Longhi said excitedly.

Though the swim started at 8:30 p.m. As early as 8 p.m. adults were seen in lines outside the ACUCC indoor entrance to register for the event.

A similar line up bled into the centre’s parking lot, with dozens of eager adults waiting to get in.

On Sept. 21 the ACUCC will again open its water park for those 19 years of age and older, this time a little earlier starting at 6 p.m. for $12 admission, which includes one drink ticket.