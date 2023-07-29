PHOTOS: Air cadets exemplify Langley’s future leaders

More than 200 families, plus dignitaries packed the Trinity Western University gym for an afternoon of pomp and circumstance. And members of the 746 Lightning Hawk Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron weren’t about to disappoint.

In fact, in the end of year parade, skills demonstrations, and awards presentation the local air cadets truly demonstrated all they have learned in the 2022-23 training year, explained squadron Capt. Rima Dickson.

The 59th annual ceremonial review include dynamic and static displays, all designed by the cadets to demonstrate their training.

“The cadet program develops confident, self-sufficient leaders who form lasting friendships and are engaged in their communities, while they promote physical fitness and healthy living, and foster an interest in the activities of the Canadian Armed Forces,” Dickson said, noting the youth (typically ages 12 to 18) are led by officers who volunteer their spare time to oversee the 746.

The recent ceremonial review was attended by dignitaries, officers, cadets, families, and friends, the squadron displayed their best parade, and prestigious awards were presented.

Among the special guests were the two Langley MPs, John Aldag and Tako van Popta, the latter serving as reviewing officer for the day.

“I am very impressed with all the cadets here today,” said van Popta, the Langley-Aldergrove MP.

“It is obvious to me, and everybody here, that you have learned well the cadet program… We are proud that you are an important part of our community, and I am sure that you will keep growing in knowledge, skill, citizenship, and leadership.”

The commanding officer of 746 Lightning squadron, Major Brian Wong, was also present to offer accolades to the participating youth.

“I would like to congratulate all the cadets on an excellent training year, and those who were honoured with honours and awards today. 746 is back in action; thank you for calling 746 your home. I am truly amazed with what we have accomplished this year!” Wong said.

In addition to Wong and the two MPs, RCMP Staff Sgt. Kirby Adams, RCMP Staff Sgt. David Koga, Langley airport manager Carol Madill, regional cadet support unit representative WO Gordon Carey, Royal Canadian Legion (Cloverdale) representative Pat Keeping were part of the reviewing party and presented several of the most “prestigious” awards to deserving cadets, Dickson noted.

• MP van Popta presented WO2 Liam Koga with the Lord Strathcona medal. It is awarded annually to cadets/JCRs to recognize exemplary performance in physical training, as well as their service, performance, example, and excellence as a cadet/JCR.

• Cloverdale-Langley City MP Aldag presented WO2 Christian Dickson the Obrien plaque of outstanding performance. It’s awarded to the cadet who, over the past and previous years, has shown meritorious service and outstanding dedication to the long-term growth and development of his/her squadron. The recipient should have gone above and beyond what was expected of them in order to get the job done, all the while exuding a passionate and enthusiastic attitude.

• Langley airport manager Carol Madill presented F. Sgt. Gurnoor Kaur the best all-around cadet award. It’s given to the cadet who has exhibited exceptional proficiency in all aspects of the air cadet program, including leadership, instructional techniques, dress drill and deportment, academics, and attendance. The recipient should have attended the majority of optional and mandatory training activities.

• Major Brian Wong presented WO1 Stella Song the Wing Commander Roland J. Harvey award. This one is awarded to the squadron commander for his or her devotion and commitment to the duties associated with the position of squadron commander. This cadet is typically a tenured member of the air cadet program, who, through hard work and dedication, has achieved the rank of warrant officer first class and the appointment of squadron commander.

• RCSU rep WO Gordon Carey presented WO2 Hailey Krumbhols the Flight Lieutenant John W. Fraser award. It’s given to the squadron deputy commander for his/her devotion and commitment to the duties associated with the position. This cadet is typically responsible for training integrity and development, the flight commanders and their cadets, and many other training activities as assigned.

• Royal Canadian Legion rep Pat Keeping presented F. Sgt. Daniel Jin with the legion medal of excellence. It’s given in recognition for individual endeavours in citizenship that meet or enhance the aims and objectives of the cadet movement.

• RCMP Staff Sgt. David Koga presented Sgt. Ethan Hoszouski the Fred Sutton memorial trophy – in memory of Sutton, who was a former cadet and officer of 746. It was created to recognize a cadet who has shown the greatest personal development, as well as having participated as an active member in the squadron throughout the training year.

• RCMP Staff Sgt. Kirby Adams presented F. Sgt. Amanda Huang the most proficient senior NCO award. It’s given to the sergeant or flight sergeant who has participated as an instructor in the training program, assisted with the organization of squadron activities, demonstrated an excellent and positive attitude, and displayed a high standard of constructive leadership.

Langley is home to several cadet units [air, army, and sea] that train from September through June each year, and send several cadets off to further training experiences over the summer that take place in the community, across the country, and internationally, explained Dickson, who also serves as a training officer with 746.

“The cadet program aims to develop in youth, ages 12 to 18, the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness, and stimulate the interest of youth in sea, land, and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.”

