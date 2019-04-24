Worship pastor Blake Egan stands with young adults pastor Jacob Miller, campus pastor Chad Langerud, and children’s pastor Naomi Heith – who orchestrated the Easter event. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

PHOTOS: Aldergrove Easter party a treat for children in the community

Saturday morning was jam-packed with Easter activities for young local residents

Saturday morning was jam-packed with Easter activities for local residents, including sumo wrestling, a bouncy castle, facepainting, plinko, nail painting and sweet treats for kids.

Christian Life Community Church (CLCC), an offshoot congregation of the initial CLCC in Abbotsford, hosted its fifth annual free Easter party at Betty Gilbert Middle School at 10 a.m.

Naomi Heith, CLCC’s children’s pastor, orchestrated the event with the help of three other pastors and nearly 20 volunteers from the local church, which meets in the gym every Sunday morning.

“We’re doing it just to love on Aldergrove,” Heith said, “to build relationships within Aldergrove and get to know our neighbours.”

Last year’s event brought in more than 200 people from Aldergrove and its surrounding communities, to play together and have no-cost family fun.

Chocolate eggs and other candies were stashed around the perimetre of the school. At 11:45 a.m., dozens of kids were given the go-ahead to run outside and start their search.

Many parents were hand-in-hand with their young children, pointing out eggs, during the hunt.

Three-year-old Thomas, who lives just two streets over with his mother, was enamoured by meeting Supergirl and Spiderman during the event.

“Spiderman you are so very cool,” Thomas told the superhero after their photo op.

The event’s activities were geared towards younger children, Thomas’ mother told the Aldergrove Star.

“Which is so nice for us,” the young mother said.

RELATED: Chocolate smeared faces spoke to success of Fort Langley egg hunts

The Deyette family, who also lives near the school, comes to the Easter party every year.

Both of the Deyette children got their faces painted, one with a Pokemon ball and the other was coloured to look like an Easter bunny.

Emcee of the party, Jason Miller, awarded door prizes to select children whose names were chosen – bubble wands, bike accessories and a $20 Book N Bean gift certificate were all donated specifically for the event.

CLCC has been gathering in Aldergrove for the past five years.

The church hosts a Mom and Me drop-in play group, for moms and female caregivers and children at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church on 3025 264 St., Wednesdays beginning at 10:30 a.m.

 

Previous story
Wagner Hills brotherhood celebrates Easter hope
Next story
PHOTOS: South Langley’s next generation of tractor pullers

Just Posted

Therapeutic riding ‘frees’ Langley MS sufferer

Aldergrove non-profit equestrian association in desperate need of volunteers

PHOTOS: South Langley’s next generation of tractor pullers

A cohort here to prove a lot more fun can be had with garden tractors, than just mowing lawns.

PHOTOS: Aldergrove Easter party a treat for children in the community

Saturday morning was jam-packed with Easter activities for young local residents

Aldergrove Peewee players embark on ‘experience of a lifetime’

Team will fly to Japan for international Friendship Hockey tournament

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in overtime

Langley-based hockey team still leads WHL series against Spokane

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

VIDEO: Surrey stabbing leaves man with ‘potentially life altering injuries’

Police believe an altercation between two people led to the incident, in the 13700-block of 97A Ave.

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘sudden death’ of man found with critical injuries

Police say a man is dead after being found laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue

Many teens don’t know they’re vaping nicotine, Health Canada finds

Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey finds youth unaware of nicotine product risk

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

B.C. man turned to dating site for pimp operation, court hears

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

Most Read