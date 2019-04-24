PHOTOS: Aldergrove Easter party a treat for children in the community

Saturday morning was jam-packed with Easter activities for young local residents

Worship pastor Blake Egan stands with young adults pastor Jacob Miller, campus pastor Chad Langerud, and children’s pastor Naomi Heith – who orchestrated the Easter event. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Saturday morning was jam-packed with Easter activities for local residents, including sumo wrestling, a bouncy castle, facepainting, plinko, nail painting and sweet treats for kids.

Christian Life Community Church (CLCC), an offshoot congregation of the initial CLCC in Abbotsford, hosted its fifth annual free Easter party at Betty Gilbert Middle School at 10 a.m.

Naomi Heith, CLCC’s children’s pastor, orchestrated the event with the help of three other pastors and nearly 20 volunteers from the local church, which meets in the gym every Sunday morning.

“We’re doing it just to love on Aldergrove,” Heith said, “to build relationships within Aldergrove and get to know our neighbours.”

Last year’s event brought in more than 200 people from Aldergrove and its surrounding communities, to play together and have no-cost family fun.

Chocolate eggs and other candies were stashed around the perimetre of the school. At 11:45 a.m., dozens of kids were given the go-ahead to run outside and start their search.

Many parents were hand-in-hand with their young children, pointing out eggs, during the hunt.

Three-year-old Thomas, who lives just two streets over with his mother, was enamoured by meeting Supergirl and Spiderman during the event.

“Spiderman you are so very cool,” Thomas told the superhero after their photo op.

The event’s activities were geared towards younger children, Thomas’ mother told the Aldergrove Star.

“Which is so nice for us,” the young mother said.

The Deyette family, who also lives near the school, comes to the Easter party every year.

Both of the Deyette children got their faces painted, one with a Pokemon ball and the other was coloured to look like an Easter bunny.

Emcee of the party, Jason Miller, awarded door prizes to select children whose names were chosen – bubble wands, bike accessories and a $20 Book N Bean gift certificate were all donated specifically for the event.

CLCC has been gathering in Aldergrove for the past five years.

The church hosts a Mom and Me drop-in play group, for moms and female caregivers and children at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church on 3025 264 St., Wednesdays beginning at 10:30 a.m.