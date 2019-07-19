PHOTOS: Aldergrove Fair kicks off with 10th anniversary show n’ shine

The 107th annual Aldergrove Fair kicked off with some showy vehicles on Friday (July 19), for its tenth year in a row.

Hot rods and classic cars lined the parking lot at Aldergrove Community Secondary School, 26850 29 Ave., as vocalist Dan Hare performed acoustics in the lot.

Al Quiring of Quiring Towing and Recovery, brought out his 50-ton, Kenworth T800 High Hood wrecker and greeted fans and friends with his wife Nancy.

International Movie Services – a provider of military vehicles and props for the burgeoning film industry – was on site with an armed personnel carrier (APC) and a humvee.

Cars filled the lot as early 4:30 p.m. for the showcase. Spectators and enthusiasts began to wander about the lot at 6 p.m.

The Fridy event goes until 9 p.m. There is no registration form or fee to enter.

More to come –

 

