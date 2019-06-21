PHOTOS: Aldergrove high school grads walk their old elementary

Second annual Grad Walk unites graduating students and inspires the young

High school graduates of Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) participated in the second-ever Grad Walk held in Aldergrove.

On Wednesday, just after lunchtime, Grade 12 students were shuttled in buses to Parkside and Shortreed Elementary and Betty Gilbert Middle School, where they walked the schools’ halls and were congratulated by students as they passed by.

“The Grad Walk is about two things,” ACSS principal Jeremy Lyndon said, “One, it’s about celebrating our grads as a community” and the second, “the community coming together to do that.”

Many of the grads had previously attended one or more of the three schools in their younger years.

Elementary students made congratulatory signs for the high school seniors, including Shortreed students who worked together with the help of their teachers, to hold letters up that all together read: “You did it!”

Grad Walks have become a recent tradition at other Langley high schools.

 

