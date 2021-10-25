Warm apple cider and baked goods (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Warm apple cider and baked goods (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

PHOTOS: Aldergrove kids enjoy fall event

Almost An Acre hosts free fall event, Saturday, Oct. 23.

For the first time since the pandemic started, an Aldergrove market hosted a free Halloween event.

REALTED: Aldergrove community invited to free fall event

Almost An Acre invited the community to a day of free Halloween activities, and snacks on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Kids dressed in rain jackets, and boots, played giant jenga, made crafts, and drank warm apple cider paired with baked goods.

READ MORE: Langley doctor takes fighter jet protest to the streets today

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveHalloween

 

Young boy making a spooky craft at the arts table (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Young boy making a spooky craft at the arts table (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween hockey game at Almost an Acre (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween hockey game at Almost an Acre (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween event at Almost An Acre (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween event at Almost An Acre (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘I can’t even put it into words,’ Aldergrove mom thankful for AOK oil change

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Nine residents at Langley seniors home test positive for COVID-19

Almost $100,000 was discovered by Langley RCMP in a Sandman hotel room. (Langley RCMP)
Gold, drugs, ammo discovered in Langley hotel room

Young Brady enjoying his candy next to his mom (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Aldergrove kids enjoy fall event

Leah Kwas, volunteer with Acts of Kindness. The mom once counted on the free moms oil change held at Church in the Valley. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: ‘I can’t even put it into words,’ Aldergrove mom thankful for AOK oil change