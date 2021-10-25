PHOTOS: Aldergrove kids enjoy fall event

Almost An Acre hosts free fall event, Saturday, Oct. 23.

For the first time since the pandemic started, an Aldergrove market hosted a free Halloween event.

Almost An Acre invited the community to a day of free Halloween activities, and snacks on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Kids dressed in rain jackets, and boots, played giant jenga, made crafts, and drank warm apple cider paired with baked goods.

Young boy making a spooky craft at the arts table (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween hockey game at Almost an Acre (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)