Photos: Aldergrove shares holiday traditions and positive wishes

Residents left personalized decor along fence surrounding the Christmas tree in Alder Inn lot

Aldergrove residents have been leaving personalized decor along the green fence surrounding the Christmas tree in the Alder Inn lot. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

The Aldergrove Business Association encouraged people to decorate the green fence surrounding the downtown Christmas tree on the former Alder Inn site with red ribbon and holiday traditions.

A few weeks into December, the fence is now completely covered with stockings, signs, ribbons, bows, and ornaments.

Many simply have family names, others have personalized messages to the community.

The Docherty family shared their traditions on a wooden sign, stating that singing, screaming, and even tormenting are all part of their annual holiday season.

Signs from Kindergarten students at Parkside Centennial Elementary also cover the fence – accompanied with little red bows.

A boom box wrapped up in plastic also mysteriously popped up, placed below the tree and tuned to 103.5, a radio station that plays non stop Christmas music.

People are encouraged to continue to visit the tree and contribute decor sharing a holiday message.

