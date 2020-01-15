PHOTOS: Aldergrove students make snow memories at school

Shortreed Elementary’s Grade 1 student Nathan Guilherme enjoyed a day at school, both inside and outside in knee-deep snow with classmates this week. (Submitted photo)

The end of the first week that Aldergrove elementary students were back in school at Shortreed Community Elementary for the new year marked a very special visit.

Snowfall began to fill the skies, and after it fell, weighed heavy on the fields, delighting school-goers on their recess and lunch breaks last Friday (Jan. 10).

For one Grade 3 student, who moved to Aldergrove from Kenya this year, it was her very first time seeing snow.

Others, more familiar with the white stuff, frolicked in the snow – creating everything from fist-sized snowballs they tossed around to snowmen, snow angels, and more.

Winter weather continued to flurry on early this week for residents of Aldergrove, with temperatures that dipped down to eight and nine degrees below freezing.

