PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s first-ever Block Party ‘a huge success’

Residents young and old partook in Aldergrove’s first annual Community Block Party on Saturday, thanks to the help of volunteers from the Royal Canadian Legion’s Aldergrove branch.

Twenty committee members from the legion spent five months leading up to this past weekend planning the all-day event that was open to all residents of the community.

The upbeat environment allowed for locals to bond over shared experiences, which included games for kids and live music for all.

Individuals and families alike converged on the legion just after noon, where three stages – one on the back lawn, one in the parking lot, and another inside, hosted a lineup of entertainment.

Aldergrove’s Infinity Cheer Elite squad performed at various times throughout the event. The group of five young women were cheered on by their coach Alana Mcmillan, who even spotted one of the cheerers in an assisted backflip.

Abbotsford-based Bhangra Beat Academy rocked the parking lot’s lower stage with several different dance numbers.

The Elks, a local service club, set up an outdoor concert stage where various bands, Elks member musicians, and solo artists performed throughout the day.

“The event was a huge success,” legion committee member Jodi Mangat told the Aldergrove Star.

“It was about the people of Aldergrove getting to know their neighbours,” she said, feeling the mission had been accomplished as strangers became friends.

Local groups like Aldergrove Youth Soccer Club demonstrated some kicks and goals from players and coaches under their tent.

The local 7-Eleven store handed out free cookies and other promotional goodies on site. Manager of the Aldergrove store, Syed, hopes to engage more with locals in the community during the upcoming Canada Day parade at the end of June.

Other non-profit organizations like Aldergrove’s Bags to Bedzzz also made an appearance at the festival.

Founder Barb Taylor and local volunteers of all ages weaved the community’s recycled plastic bags into sleeping mats then-and-there for Langley’s less fortunate.

“Come to one of our meetings – everyone is welcome,” Taylor urged the public.

Township Councillor Eric Woodward and Mayor Jack Froese both attended the first-of-its-kind event with smiles ear-to-ear as they greeted everyone, including Lions Club members and Shriners.

Langley RCMP were stationed with a Mercedes acquired by civil forfeiture, which was used to promote various anti-theft initiatives.

Children especially were able to tour inside police vehicles and were later quizzed on their knowledge of safety practices. Winners got prizes including sunglasses and temporary tattoos.

RELATED: ‘Get to know your neighbours’ and have RCMP register your bike

After 5 p.m, residents and volunteers dined on a hearty meal that included pig roast, rotisserie chicken, plus homemade potato and pasta salads. Many enjoyed the legion’s beer garden, while they lounged during the communal meal on the sunny back lawn.

Mangat says the support the organizing committee has received from local businesses that stepped up to sponsor the event has been “heartwarming.”

“The legion committee thanks our sponsors, volunteers, participants and the public for making the event the success that it was,” Mangat finished.