Calf at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Baby animals abundant at Aldergrove’s Kensington Prairie Farm
The farm, which also has a store, is open to visits at 736 248 St
At the cusp of springtime, Aldergrove’s Kensington Prairie Farm is crawling with fresh-faced animals.
Catherine Simpson and Jim Dales established Kensington Prairie in 2000 in Surrey.
Home to 12 alpacas, the farm quickly grew to 30-plus animals and in 2006, Kensington Prairie Farm relocated to Langley Township and expanded its operations from 5 to 45 acres where they also raise cattle.
READ MORE: Langley Animal Protection Society says goodbye to longtime volunteers
People can come check out the on-site store and see the animals at 736 248 St, Aldergrove.
More info at kensingtonprairie.ca
Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
AldergroveLangley Townshipspring
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Chick at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)
Baby bunny at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)
Staff bond with birds at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)
Baby bird at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)
Porter Milton plays with the chicks at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)
Porter Milton meets the alpacas at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)
Bunny at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)