PHOTOS: Baby animals abundant at Aldergrove’s Kensington Prairie Farm

Calf at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

At the cusp of springtime, Aldergrove’s Kensington Prairie Farm is crawling with fresh-faced animals.

Catherine Simpson and Jim Dales established Kensington Prairie in 2000 in Surrey.

Home to 12 alpacas, the farm quickly grew to 30-plus animals and in 2006, Kensington Prairie Farm relocated to Langley Township and expanded its operations from 5 to 45 acres where they also raise cattle.

People can come check out the on-site store and see the animals at 736 248 St, Aldergrove.

More info at kensingtonprairie.ca

Chick at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Baby bunny at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Staff bond with birds at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Baby bird at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Porter Milton plays with the chicks at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Porter Milton meets the alpacas at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)