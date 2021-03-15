Calf at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Calf at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

PHOTOS: Baby animals abundant at Aldergrove’s Kensington Prairie Farm

The farm, which also has a store, is open to visits at 736 248 St

At the cusp of springtime, Aldergrove’s Kensington Prairie Farm is crawling with fresh-faced animals.

Catherine Simpson and Jim Dales established Kensington Prairie in 2000 in Surrey.

Home to 12 alpacas, the farm quickly grew to 30-plus animals and in 2006, Kensington Prairie Farm relocated to Langley Township and expanded its operations from 5 to 45 acres where they also raise cattle.

READ MORE: Langley Animal Protection Society says goodbye to longtime volunteers

People can come check out the on-site store and see the animals at 736 248 St, Aldergrove.

More info at kensingtonprairie.ca

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley Townshipspring

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Young Alpaca at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Chick at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Chick at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Baby bunny at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Baby bunny at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Staff bond with birds at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Staff bond with birds at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Baby bird at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Baby bird at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Porter Milton plays with the chicks at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Porter Milton plays with the chicks at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Porter Milton meets the alpacas at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Porter Milton meets the alpacas at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Bunny at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Bunny at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)

Previous story
VIDEO: Battling his ‘dad bod’

Just Posted

Young Alpaca at Kensington Prairie Farm. (Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Baby animals abundant at Aldergrove’s Kensington Prairie Farm

The farm, which also has a store, is open to visits at 736 248 St

At 53, Langley City resident John Lombard has entered a reality-TV fitness challenge, getting workouts in at Sandcastle Fitness in Surrey and posting about his progress to social media (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Battling his ‘dad bod’

Langley City man enters reality show competition to get fitter

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Latest COVID exposures recorded at Langley Superstore, 2 schools

No public exposures currently listed for community

xx
Langley Rivermen opt out of BCHL ‘pod’ season

Statement cites ‘mental and physical health implications’

A Langley RCMP traffic section officer lined up a long-range scope the detachment uses to catch distracted drivers (Langley Advance Times file)
Distracted Langley driver who refused to stop gets expensive math lesson

It would have been a lot cheaper to pull over when the police officer gave the order

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: 76-year-old Maple Ridge man walking equivalent of trek to Calgary and back to support friend

Andy van de Wetering hikes five kilometres daily to buoy spirits of cancer fighter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Samantha Chalifoux, whose son Traevon, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September after being reported missing four days earlier.
Mom of teen found dead in Abbotsford group home still seeking answers

GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Samantha Chalifoux’s legal fight

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Most Read