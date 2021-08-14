PHOTOS: Barns, silos, and mountains make up Aldergrove landscape

Hot weather and clear skies make for some great views around the countryside

A farm in rural Aldergrove on 264 Street. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)

With warm weather and clear skies, rustic barns, grain silos, and even Mt. Baker south of the border in Washington provide for some pretty pictures.

Local photographer Mariana Aramburu shot some landscapes along Highway 13 earlier on in the summer and shared them with the Aldergrove Star.

Send your landscape photos to editor@aldergrovestar.com to share your views of Aldergrove.

Mt. Baker in Washington was perfectly visible from Aldergrove Regional Park last week. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)