PHOTOS: Barns, silos, and mountains make up Aldergrove landscape

With warm weather and clear skies, rustic barns, grain silos, and even Mt. Baker south of the border in Washington provide for some pretty pictures.
Local photographer Mariana Aramburu shot some landscapes along Highway 13 earlier on in the summer and shared them with the Aldergrove Star.
Send your landscape photos to editor@aldergrovestar.com to share your views of Aldergrove.
READ MORE: Fire danger rating ‘extreme’ in Aldergrove Regional Park
Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.