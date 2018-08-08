Photos: bear visits Langley neighbourhood

Stroll through 20600 block of 95A Avenue captured by photographer

A bear ambled through a Langley neighbourhood Tuesday night (Aug. 7) and the visit was captured by a photographer.

Around 8 p.m. a black bear wandered through the 20600 block of 95A Avenue

Times reader Robert Currie, who took pictures, said at one point the bear was startled and climbed halfway up a tree, but a while climbed down and eventually wandered back into the Yorkson Creek watershed.

Currie said neighbours reported the bear has been in the area visiting various properties feasting on ripe tree fruit.