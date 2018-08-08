Times reader Robert Currie took pictures when a bears wandered into a Langley Neighbourhood. Supplied

Photos: bear visits Langley neighbourhood

Stroll through 20600 block of 95A Avenue captured by photographer

A bear ambled through a Langley neighbourhood Tuesday night (Aug. 7) and the visit was captured by a photographer.

Around 8 p.m. a black bear wandered through the 20600 block of 95A Avenue

Times reader Robert Currie, who took pictures, said at one point the bear was startled and climbed halfway up a tree, but a while climbed down and eventually wandered back into the Yorkson Creek watershed.

Currie said neighbours reported the bear has been in the area visiting various properties feasting on ripe tree fruit.

 

Previous story
Langley water excursion much like journey made by fur traders

Just Posted

Photos: bear visits Langley neighbourhood

Stroll through 20600 block of 95A Avenue captured by photographer

Aldergrove Dodgers take BC title

Midget AA baseball team heads for California tournament, August 11-12

Langley sound: It’s all about the music

There are a number of music events on tap in Langley in the coming days – this is just a sampling.

VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 eastbound in Langley

Accident happened just before the 248 Street overpass

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to Aaliyah Rosa

The seven-year-old girl was found dead in an apartment in late July

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

5 to start your day

Langley remembers a girl, 7, lost too soon, a Mission convict escapes and more

Maple Ridge man facing charges in Vancouver after goose killed

Appears in provincial court in two weeks

Man left with serious injuries after alleged Bowen Island ‘road rage incident’

Police say two men are awaiting assault charges

Convicted murderer missing from Mission Minimum prison

John Norman MacKenzie, 57, is considered to be a low risk to the public

Body found after fire rips through East Vancouver home

Investigation is ongoing

Abbotsford police officer rescues 4-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge

Crews called for child that had climbed out of a window and could fall at any moment Tuesday night

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb the 18 fires.

Most Read