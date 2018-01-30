PHOTOS: Break in the rain welcome sight for nature enthusiasts

Constant rainfall in January broken up with a rare dry Tuesday

A chickadee perched on a twig near the 16 Avenue entrance of Campbell Valley Regional Park on a dry and pleasant Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 30. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Tuesday was a rare dry day, and a welcome sight for Langleyites, including nature enthusiasts visiting Campbell Valley Valley Regional Park.

The good news for those who hate the cold is, the snow and freezing temperatures that caused headaches around Metro Vancouver for much of last year at this time has stayed away for the most part this winter.

But for those craving Vitamin D, the seemingly endless rainfall — highlighted by an ‘atmospheric river’ that pounded the South Coast on Sunday and Monday — has been the weather story thus far in the winter of 2018.

According to Environment Canada, it has rained 24 days this month in Metro Vancouver, with more of the rest stuff expected to arrive Wednesday (Jan. 31) and for the rest of the week.

But at least you don’t have to shovel it.

