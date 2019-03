Kids were invited to learn about Holi celebrations, and taste treats.

Kids gathered around at the City of Langley Library this morning (Friday, March 22) to learn about Holi – the Festival of Colors that is celebrated in India and throughout the world.

“We have multiculturalism here,” said Sandeep Khaira, City of Langley library technician.

“People from other countries, and people living in Canada know about other cultures, other celebrations, other festivals, so I thought if I can do something about Holi, then people get to know how it’s celebrated and the story behind it.”

Khaira explained the festival is about love and starting new friendships; it’s a day to leave behind bad feelings, and unite together.

“People all over the world arrange huge parties for Holi festival. It is so fun to dance and play with colors during Holi. People smear colors on each other,” she added.

The morning was filled with reading stories about Holi, watching videos, crafting buttons, and tasting traditional festival treats.

Jason Cao, 6, takes a peek at the sweet treats. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times