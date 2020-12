Asplundh Tree Services installed candy canes and wreaths on the light poles in downtown Aldergrove

Asplundh Tree Services installed candy canes and wreaths on the light poles in downtown Aldergrove. (Doug Hadley/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Asplundh Tree Services installed candy canes and wreaths on the light poles in downtown Aldergrove on Saturday, Dec. 5.

This is the 29th consecutive year that Asplundh employees have volunteered to place lights for the Aldergrove Rotary Club.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveChristmas