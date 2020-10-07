PHOTOS: Crews prepare Alder Inn for demolition

Aldergrove landmark operated for six decades before a fire led to its vacancy in 2019

With a recently erected fence and its innards being gutted by the day, the Alder Inn will likely disappear by the end of October. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

The long-standing Alder Inn is now surrounded by a green fence, meant to bar anyone from crossing into an active construction site.

Workers march in and out with insulation, wood beams, and other remnants from the hotel’s historic life while a nearby garbage bin now overflows with junk.

Langley Township voted to demolish the building located at the southeast corner of Fraser Highway and 272 Street this past July.

The Alder Inn, which housed a bar, a liquor store, and Langley’s last strip club, had been in operation since 1948 and shut it’s doors in June of 2019.

A fire in November of last year displaced tenants, including the owners of Schnitzels restaurant; significant smoke, fire, and water damage led to the demolition decision.

Schnitzelz restaurant will operate once again; owner Sunil Vasdev announced that their doors will open at the end of this week at 33324 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

The history and memories from the Alder Inn, however, will remain in the hearts and heads of Aldergrove residents.

Some voiced their dismay to see the landmark disappear, while others in the community say they are eager for change.

Residents were asked what they would like to see put in the location’s place through an online poll this summer.

Suggested uses included community gardens, an overflow parking for the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, and a small-scale urban plaza similar to that of McBurney Plaza in Langley City, where music and entertainment acts are known to perform.

A choice has not yet been officially put forth on what will replace the Alder Inn after the lot is emptied.

Township media spokesperson told the Aldergrove Star that physical demolition would likely start in the middle of October.

READ MORE: ‘The public has spoken’: Alder Inn to be demolished at $250,000 cost

The municipality spent $5.4-million to purchase the hotel (at 27214 Fraser Hwy.) as well as two neighbouring lots.

The cost of demolition, estimated by Township administrator Mark Bakken, is around $250,000.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

With a recently erected fence and its innards being gutted by the day, the Alder Inn will likely disappear by the end of October. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

With a recently erected fence and its innards being gutted by the day, the Alder Inn will likely disappear by the end of October. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)