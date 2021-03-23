PHOTOS: Easter is in the air at Aldor Acres

With the start of spring now here, bunnies and chicks on a local farm are being visited by children

Aldor Acres has baby chicks and baby bunnies being visited by baby children on a regular basis.

The 80-acre family farm at 24990-84 Ave in Langley is opening up for springtime on an appointment-only basis.

Gail Anderson-Macadam, daughter of founders Albert and Dorothy, said there are plenty of new faces to meet this Spring – particularly baby bunnies, piglets, and goats.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Baby animals abundant at Aldergrove’s Kensington Prairie Farm

All staff are wearing masks and they are asking everyone to wear one if they enter barns and the farmacy.

There are also hand sanitizer stations all around the grounds.

More information and openings can be found at aldoracresfamilyfarm.ca or on Facebook and Instagram.

Eight-year-old Grace meets a bunny at Aldor Acres. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Three year old Scarlett finds a new friend at Aldor Acres. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Children get to interact with animals at Aldor Acres. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Eight-year-old Grace meets a bunny at Aldor Acres. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Three-year-old Stephanie Middleton meets sheep at Aldor Acres. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Three-year-old Stephanie Middleton meets sheep at Aldor Acres. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Three-year-old Tristan meets a bunny at Aldor Acres. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Pigs at Aldor Acres. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)