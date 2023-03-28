PHOTOS: Enchanted Forest takes root in Aldergrove

An Enchanted Forest took root in Aldergrove Regional Park on Thursday.
Families were guided by gnomes and fairies around the park at their own pace. At the end, kids could enjoy the Nylon Zoo and the fire pit.
Despite the on-again off-again rain on March 23, a number of people attended the spring break event.
Upcoming events at other Metro Vancouver parks in the community include Lichen It! at Campbell Valley Regional Park on Sunday, April 2, where people work as teams to find out how fungus and algae team up in one lichen body.
Also at Campbell Valley is a Full Moon Froggies event on Tuesday, April 4, where people can look for frogs under the moonlight on a night hike and learn how the full moon affects them.
