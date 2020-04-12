PHOTOS: Encouraging art and roses were left outside Langley City Fire Station

Crews found the gifts on the ground on Saturday morning

The crew at Langley City Firefighters Association IADD L3253 began their Saturday morning by discovering a rock painted with the word “love” and roses scattered in front of the station.

Pictures were immediately posted to Facebook with the caption “To the person who did this at our firehall this morning, thank you for sharing your love and bringing some color to our day. It is greatly appreciated!”

Dan Gray, IAFF Local 3253 president, said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming for all our frontline workers.

“We appreciate these kind gestures and all those who continue to reach out and show support,” Gray said. “Things like this is what makes going to work everyday so worth it.”

READ MORE: Entrepreneurial Langley artists holds free paint parties each week

Gray also added that the Langley City Firefighters would like to thank everyone who have had their regular routines changed and are missing family, friends, and loved ones.

“We appreciate them staying home, to help keep us safe,” Gray assured.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Just Posted

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

LETTER: Avalon’s Battle

93-year-old Avalon Gardens resident pens poem about his home

PHOTOS: Encouraging art and roses were left outside Langley City Fire Station

Crews found the gifts on the ground on Saturday morning

VIDEO: coronavirus safety and a language lesson all in one

Kwantlen language teacher Fern Gabriel shares online handwashing tips in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

Coroner and RCMP at rural Lower Mainland home Saturday night

Maple Ridge police are expecting to continue their investigation through the night and into Sunday

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

Abbotsford paramedic urges honesty about COVID-19 symptoms to frontline workers

Brandyl Hewlett said his team worked a long shift, attending to calls ‘plagued with dishonesty’

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

B.C. custody case highlights uncharted territory for split parents amid COVID-19

She’s a nurse, he operates a demolition company and both just want to keep their young son safe

Most Read