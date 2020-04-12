PHOTOS: Encouraging art and roses were left outside Langley City Fire Station

Crews found the gifts on the ground on Saturday morning

The crew at Langley City Firefighters Association IADD L3253 began their Saturday morning by discovering a rock painted with the word “love” and roses scattered in front of the station.

Pictures were immediately posted to Facebook with the caption “To the person who did this at our firehall this morning, thank you for sharing your love and bringing some color to our day. It is greatly appreciated!”

Dan Gray, IAFF Local 3253 president, said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming for all our frontline workers.

“We appreciate these kind gestures and all those who continue to reach out and show support,” Gray said. “Things like this is what makes going to work everyday so worth it.”

Gray also added that the Langley City Firefighters would like to thank everyone who have had their regular routines changed and are missing family, friends, and loved ones.

“We appreciate them staying home, to help keep us safe,” Gray assured.

