PHOTOS: ‘Flowers from my home to your home’

From her home to yours, Jeanie Fraser is selling potted plants outside her home at 240th Street and Fraser Highway. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Jeanie Fraser has to move from her rural home of 10 years in Aldergrove by September – something she has more than mixed feelings about.

But while she told the Aldergrove Star there is little she can do to stay because of developments happening in the future, she is trying to put a positive spin on the change.

The proud owner of more than 100 potted plants, flowers, and greenery, Fraser has opened a roadside stand called “From my home, to your home.”

“I have so many and want them to go to good homes to brighten up people’s day,” she explained. “With Mothers Day coming up, I thought this would be a good time to start.”

People can stop by Fraser Highway and 240th Street – just look for the big red door, signs, and smiley face on the south side of the road.

Fraser said she’ll be open intermittently through the spring and summer season until her plants are all sold.

Only cash can be accepted at this time.

