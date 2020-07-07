PHOTOS: Frontline crew at Langley Lodge thanked with songs and soup

Flowers, music, gift cards, and food were delivered to the long-term care home to show appreciation

In recent weeks and months, several individuals, groups, and organizations have shown support for the frontline workers at Langley Lodge – where B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak was officially declared over last Friday, July 3.

In similar fashion to the outpourings of support offered to the emergency workers at the Langley Memorial Hospital, there’s been various types of gratitude expressed to the staff at the Langley City long-term care home.

One such thank you came in the for of food, flowers, and song presented by volunteers from the North Langley Community Church recently.

Many of the volunteers had a connection with Langley Lodge, a family member who is a resident there or know someone who works there, explained church spokesperson Janet Thiessen.

“The volunteers from the church wanted to recognize the dedicated and courageous work of every person at the Lodge who cares for loved ones in our community,” she said.

The team showed up out front of the centre with 150 gift bags with Red Velvet Cafe coffee cards and masks created and donated by MaskAppeal Co. There were also buckets of roses delivered for the 150-plus staff, and a varieties of soups were prepared by Leef and Stem Culinary.

Volunteers also made signs and banners, then held them up while singing in the parking lot – accompanied by a saxophone and an accordion player, Thiessen said.

“We thank God for you and for the servant-hearted work you are doing,” she added.

Langley Lodge could not have made it through “this experience” without the true frontline heroes, said chief executive officer Debra Hauptman, adding her appreciation to the Lodge team.

“Our dedicated employees and [Fraser Health] FH employees who faced this enormous life-changing challenge with bravery, knowledge, and skills,” she said. “To those that stepped up to the challenge, to care for and protect our residents, words cannot express the gratitude we have for you and we celebrate you!”

Hauptman recently spoke to the support, love, and caring that the Lodge has received during the past three month – not just from the Lodge families, but the community at large.

“This outpouring of support lifts our spirits, and keeps up hope and strength for an end to our outbreak,” she said a few weeks ago.

In addition to the gifts from North Langley Community Church, they received individually packed lunches for staff, small gatherings of locals showing love and support in the parking lot, drive-by’s, instant outdoor mini-concerts, and many donations of small gifts for the residents.

“It has touched our hearts and we thank you,” Hauptman said.

