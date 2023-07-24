PHOTOS: Help needed – Langley animal shelter beyond capacity

Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Animal Protection Society held its first golf course at Fort Langley Golf Course, which featured visits by a number of adoptable dogs and cats to golfers out on the course. The day also featured a dinner. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Four!

Not to be confused with “Fore!” which golfer typically holler when a ball is going off target.

This time out, golfers at the Fort Langley Golf Course were heard screaming with glee and awe as “four” legged furry young friends joined them unexpectedly on the green and thoroughfares during the Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS’) inaugural fundraising golf tournament.

Part way through play, the 96 participating golfers, as well as vendors and supporters received visits from a total of 12 dogs and four kitten that came to the course for some lovin’ – each of them actively looking for homes, explained LAPS’ communications director Jenn Schroeder.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of an organization and event that brings people together for such a meaningful cause,” Schroeder said, noting the unique ability to bring the cause to the event (namely some of the animals) made such a difference.

“Not only did we have beautiful weather at a beautiful establishment we were able to highlight the cause that we are raising funds through with having the animals be the centre of attention!

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that our first-ever golf tournament raised just over $43,000 for Langley Animal Protection Society. This is an incredible achievement,” she added, noting there is an expectation they’ll do it again.

“We had such a fun time while supporting the animals in our community and received excellent feedback from the participants,” interjected executive director Sarah Jones. “We look forward to making it an annual event.”

The “success” of this inaugural golf tournament speaks volumes about the community’s commitment to animal welfare, and it could never be more necessary than right now, Jones said.

“We have seen more animals abandoned than ever before and LAPS programs aim to address both human and animal struggles, so that we can keep families together. However, we need our community’s generosity to help us achieve this goal.”

She elaborated that right now the shelter is beyond capacity with animals, and more animals are coming in daily and even more people are calling to surrender.

That’s why LAPS has currently initiated what they call a Summer of Love event aimed at helping find some urgently needed new, forever homes for adult dogs in care.

“Our adoption process is the same but we are trying to matchmakers with our dogs to help them find their forever loves,” Schroeder said, noting the fee is currently half price for those who participate.

“The whole campaign is based around a dating app, all our dog profiles have shifted to show their true personalities and characters,” she said with a smile. “Please have a look at some of them.”

In addition to these two summer event, the local animal shelter is gearing up for a number of other events in the coming months.

For instance, the kennel staff are gearing up for their Kennel Breakout event on Wednesday, Sept. 20, where participants will be locked in kennels with a dog/puppy, or cat/kitten to spread awareness and raise funds through their contacts. It is a minimum of $500 per participant and at least two hours in a kennel, Schroeder explained.

LAPS is also kicking off its annual dream vacation lottery Sept. 1, and have the fall gala set for Nov. 4.

.