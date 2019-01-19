PHOTOS: Hunting for Langley history

Langley Historical Society is hoping locals will share historically significant photos of this town.

Do you have old photographs of Langley that you would be willing to share with the Langley Historical Society? Patricia Young shared these pictures from up in what is now called Walnut Grove. (Langley Heritage Society Archives)

Hunting for history:

The hunt is on for history. Langley history, in particular, in the form of photographs.

Before Walnut Grove even existed, back in 1907, the Wright brothers homesteaded a section of North Langley 9207 Holmstead Rd. (now known as 213th Street).

Patricia Young shared these pictures of her paternal grandparents, Jim and Nell Wright, clearing the land to build their home.

“My grandfather lived on the property until his death in 1969,” Young said.

The Langley Heritage Society is looking for more photographs like these that help tell the history of Langley.

Anyone with “treasures like these” are invited to share them with the heritage society via email at info@langleyheritage.ca, said president Mark Forsythe.

“We’re trying to generate more contributions of historical photos.”