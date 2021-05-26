PHOTOS: Karen Long shops local around Aldergrove

Aldergrove Business Association has proposed a challenge of shopping local until June 15

Karen Long stops by the Aldergrove Post Office. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) board members are currently making all purchases in Aldergrove in a bid to shop local and support businesses that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can follow the journey or even make suggestions, which runs from now until June 15, at www.facebook.com/aldergroveba.

Karen Long has been posting photos of herself grabbing a tea at Tim Hortons, while others have done their shopping at Otter Co-op, ate a meal at the local White Spot, explored the selection at Chu Asian Grocery Market, checked out Fibromyalgia Well Spring, and enjoyed breakfast at Columbia Coffee.

Most recently, Long purchased plants at Clearview Garden Centre and encouraged residents to stop by the local post office.

Karen Long helps out at the Aldergrove Seniors and Veterans Society. (Special to The Star)