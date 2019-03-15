PHOTOS: Langley Arts Council opens its doors in Aldergrove

Councillor Richter was ecstatic to purchase a vibrant work by Aldergrove artist, Gwen Murphy, during the event.

Langley Arts Council unveiled their new space inside the Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre with theatre, jazz, vocals and a wide array of local art on display Thursday night.

Mayor Jack Froese conducted opening remarks and Langley Township councillors Kim Richter and Steve Ferguson roamed about the exhibit.

Earlier in the year, the council announced an open call for two-dimensional art submission pertaining to their grand opening theme, “Rooted.”

“In this case the building is our roots, where our official roots will now be,” said juror of the art Paul O’Brien, who also serves as a board member on the council.

He chose four distinct paintings that captured the event’s theme on a feature wall.

One of the paintings entitled “Root Suite” – by Surrey artist Denise Paluck – was awarded first prize by the council’s in-house art critic Amy Dyck. The award included art tickets to Art Vancouver.

COVERAGE: Public invited to check out new Langley Arts Council location

The root renderings were inspired by Cathedral Grove – a towering ancient Douglas fir ecosystem on Vancouver Island, Paluck said.

“There is a tree there whose roots are shaped like a little balcony. I tried to present the image of the roots symbolically and isolated from its natural background,” the full-time artist elaborated.

“I encourage people to come to events like this and look at the original, it’s a different experience. Do you want to see a photograph of someone you love or do you want them right there in front of you?” Paluck queried.

Councillor Richter was ecstatic to purchase a vibrant work by Aldergrove artist Gwen Murphy, who displayed a few of her forest paintings in the showcase.

Langley artist Freda Lombard led an interactive community paint project where party-goers mimicked her motions of painting trees on a large canvas. Mayor Jack Froese and Councillor Richter took part and added their brush strokes to artwork.

The Langley Arts Council hopes to auction off the finished piece at a later date.

The “Rooted” exhibit will be on public display from Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., until mid-April at 26770 29 Ave.

Later this month the council will host a family-friendly paint night, as well as an adult-centric one. For more information on the Langley Arts Council and its newest list of community arts programming, visit langleyarts.ca.

 

Mayor Jack Froese took part and added his brush strokes to artwork. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Earlier in the year, the council announced an open call for two-dimensional art submission pertaining to their grand opening theme, “Rooted.” (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Aldergrove artist Gwen Murphy stands by one of her paintings on display at the exhibit. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

One of the paintings, entitled “Root Suite” was awarded first prize by the council’s in-house art critic Amy Dyck. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Surrey artist Denise Paluck stands by her first-place painting at the grand opening of the Langley Arts Council’s new space. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Previous story
Langley volunteer recognized for her service with a 2017 Nissan Sentra

Just Posted

$9.8-million Aldergrove property to become 76-townhouse complex

The 7.4 acre property to be developed is west of 267 Street and behind the Aldergrove Athletic Park.

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

LETTER: Langley university defends its cuts to music program

Kwantlen Polytechnic University says music costs twice as much to offer as other programs

PHOTOS: Langley Arts Council opens its doors in Aldergrove

Councillor Richter was ecstatic to purchase a vibrant work by Aldergrove artist, Gwen Murphy, during the event.

Langley volunteer recognized for her service with a 2017 Nissan Sentra

Karen Moraes found out she was the recipient of Basant Motors’ Cars for Compassion car on March 8.

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

UPDATE: Driver dies in collision near elementary school

Three others taken to hospital.

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Most Read