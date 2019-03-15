PHOTOS: Langley Arts Council opens its doors in Aldergrove

Councillor Richter was ecstatic to purchase a vibrant work by Aldergrove artist, Gwen Murphy, during the event.

Langley Arts Council unveiled their new space inside the Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre with theatre, jazz, vocals and a wide array of local art on display Thursday night.

Mayor Jack Froese conducted opening remarks and Langley Township councillors Kim Richter and Steve Ferguson roamed about the exhibit.

Earlier in the year, the council announced an open call for two-dimensional art submission pertaining to their grand opening theme, “Rooted.”

“In this case the building is our roots, where our official roots will now be,” said juror of the art Paul O’Brien, who also serves as a board member on the council.

He chose four distinct paintings that captured the event’s theme on a feature wall.

One of the paintings entitled “Root Suite” – by Surrey artist Denise Paluck – was awarded first prize by the council’s in-house art critic Amy Dyck. The award included art tickets to Art Vancouver.

The root renderings were inspired by Cathedral Grove – a towering ancient Douglas fir ecosystem on Vancouver Island, Paluck said.

“There is a tree there whose roots are shaped like a little balcony. I tried to present the image of the roots symbolically and isolated from its natural background,” the full-time artist elaborated.

“I encourage people to come to events like this and look at the original, it’s a different experience. Do you want to see a photograph of someone you love or do you want them right there in front of you?” Paluck queried.

Councillor Richter was ecstatic to purchase a vibrant work by Aldergrove artist Gwen Murphy, who displayed a few of her forest paintings in the showcase.

Langley artist Freda Lombard led an interactive community paint project where party-goers mimicked her motions of painting trees on a large canvas. Mayor Jack Froese and Councillor Richter took part and added their brush strokes to artwork.

The Langley Arts Council hopes to auction off the finished piece at a later date.

The “Rooted” exhibit will be on public display from Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., until mid-April at 26770 29 Ave.

Later this month the council will host a family-friendly paint night, as well as an adult-centric one. For more information on the Langley Arts Council and its newest list of community arts programming, visit langleyarts.ca.

Mayor Jack Froese took part and added his brush strokes to artwork. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Earlier in the year, the council announced an open call for two-dimensional art submission pertaining to their grand opening theme, “Rooted.” (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Aldergrove artist Gwen Murphy stands by one of her paintings on display at the exhibit. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

One of the paintings, entitled “Root Suite” was awarded first prize by the council’s in-house art critic Amy Dyck. (Sarah Grochowski photo)