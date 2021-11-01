PHOTOS: Langley Arts Council seeing big turn out for art exhibit

The artSpacific exhibit is on until Nov. 21.

An art piece from artSpacific exhibit. (Claire Sarfeld/Special to The Star)

An art piece from artSpacific exhibit. (Claire Sarfeld/Special to The Star)

A Langley Arts Council art exhibit in Aldergrove has brought dozens of people in, so far.

The artSpacific exhibit is the councils annual BC-Wide Prize-Winning Art Competition that has brought in a larger than usual group of people.

Claire Sarfeld, executive director said, there are 100 pieces of art in the exhibit.

“It’s honestly an amazing exhibit, we have had a huge turn out so far,” said Sarfeld.

The council held a socially distanced award ceremony on Oct. 8th for the artists, which included live music from local band Quintessential. Artists, members of the community, local sponsors, including Save On Foods in Aldergrove.

“We even had local politicians come enjoy the evening,” she said.

The exhibit is open from now until Nov. 21 at Aldergrove’s Kinsmen Center located at 26770 29 Ave.

“We’re still seeing tons of people coming in to see the art, it’s amazing,” added Sarfeld.

READ MORE: Langley Arts Council calls on Aldergrove artists

READ MORE: Langley Arts Council asking people to look back and move forward with new exhibition

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergroveart exhibit

 

dozens of people gathered for the artSpacific award ceremony. (Claire Sarfeld/Special to The Star)

dozens of people gathered for the artSpacific award ceremony. (Claire Sarfeld/Special to The Star)

An art piece from artSpacific exhibit. (Claire Sarfeld/Special to The Star)

An art piece from artSpacific exhibit. (Claire Sarfeld/Special to The Star)

An art piece from artSpacific exhibit. (Claire Sarfeld/Special to The Star)

An art piece from artSpacific exhibit. (Claire Sarfeld/Special to The Star)

Previous story
Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild host 50th anniversary aristan show and sale

Just Posted

A sunny, fall day in Aldergrove Regional Park, where the dogs get to run around (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: A rare fall day full of sun

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a live-streamed ceremony for the first time, in 2020 (Aldergrove Star Files)
Live-streamed Remembrance Day ceremony for Aldergrove Legion

Tara Hawkins captured a picture of the fog rolling in along the dikes in Glen Valley recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Fall fog rolls across Glen Valley

Wout Brouwer captured a picture of “beautiful” fall colours and fog recently engulfing Singh Street in Fort Langley’s Bedford Landing. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Fall colours and fog transform Bedford Landing