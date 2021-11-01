PHOTOS: Langley Arts Council seeing big turn out for art exhibit

An art piece from artSpacific exhibit. (Claire Sarfeld/Special to The Star)

The artSpacific exhibit is on until Nov. 21.

A Langley Arts Council art exhibit in Aldergrove has brought dozens of people in, so far.

The artSpacific exhibit is the councils annual BC-Wide Prize-Winning Art Competition that has brought in a larger than usual group of people.

Claire Sarfeld, executive director said, there are 100 pieces of art in the exhibit.

“It’s honestly an amazing exhibit, we have had a huge turn out so far,” said Sarfeld.

The council held a socially distanced award ceremony on Oct. 8th for the artists, which included live music from local band Quintessential. Artists, members of the community, local sponsors, including Save On Foods in Aldergrove.

“We even had local politicians come enjoy the evening,” she said.

The exhibit is open from now until Nov. 21 at Aldergrove’s Kinsmen Center located at 26770 29 Ave.

“We’re still seeing tons of people coming in to see the art, it’s amazing,” added Sarfeld.

READ MORE: Langley Arts Council calls on Aldergrove artists

READ MORE: Langley Arts Council asking people to look back and move forward with new exhibition

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergroveart exhibit

dozens of people gathered for the artSpacific award ceremony. (Claire Sarfeld/Special to The Star)

An art piece from artSpacific exhibit. (Claire Sarfeld/Special to The Star)