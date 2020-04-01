PHOTOS: Langley homebuilders nominated for 2020 HAVAN Awards

Though COVID-19 may have many stuck inside their own homes to self isolate, that doesn’t mean folks can’t take a peek inside other homes around Langley – namely the ones up for HAVAN Awards.

Homebuilders Association Vancouver (HAVAN) recently revamped the HAVAN Ovation Awards, evolving the honour into the HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence last month.

The HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence puts a spotlight on the accomplishments of the home-building industry each year.

Capturing the best new-home construction, renovation and design projects in Metro Vancouver, the awards showcase custom-built homes, kitchen and bathroom renovations, single and multi-family developments, and the latest in high-performance building technology and innovative housing choices.

Ron Rapp, HAVAN CEO, said Metro Vancouver is on the world’s real estate stage – an achievement worth celebrating.

“Our members continue to build beyond code, finding solutions to meet homeowner demands and housing challenges we face in our region. It’s only natural we elevated the brand, to keep pace with our builders, and to better connect consumers to the industry’s best,” he explained.

READ MORE: Home Buying 101 Forum cancel due to COVID-19

A number of Langley homes and builders are up for HAVAN awards this year, including;

• Isle of Mann Group of Companies – based in Surrey – nominated for “Excellence in Energy Efficiency in New Residential Construction” and “Best Townhouse/Rowhome Unit: Less than 1,500 square feet” for the Luxia at Yorkson – Phase 1 in Langley.

• Zenterra Developments Ltd. – based in Surrey – is up for their work on Fraser, a Langley home nominated for “Best Marketing Campaign” and “Best Townhouse/Rowhome Unit: Less than 1,500 square feet.”

• Vesta Properties Ltd. is nominated for “Best Custom Home – $3 million and over,” “Best Space: New Construction,” and “Best Interior Design Custom Residence” for their Coastal Elegance home design located in Langley.

• Infinity Properties Ltd. and Caliber Projects – both Langley companies– are nominated for “Best Landscaping: Single-family production or multi-family” and “Best Townhouse/ Rowhome Development” for The Links in Surrey.

• Caliber Projects and Infinity Properties Ltd are nominated for “Best Outdoor Living Space: Single Family Production or Multi-Family Viewing” and “Best Multi-Family Lowrise Development” for The Belmont in Langley.

• The Delta company Best Builders Ltd. are up for “Best New Kitchen $100,000 and over” for New House on Old Town Road in Langley.

• Sandhill Developments Ltd., a Richmond builder, is up for “Best New Kitchen; Under $50,000 for their home, the Denby, in Langley.

Sandhill is also up for their Langley home, Elements; nominated for “Best Multi-Family Lowrise Development” and “Best Landscaping: Single-Family Production or Multi-Family.”

A full list of finalists and photos of the projects are available at www.havan.ca/awards.

Winners of the 2020 HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence were set to be announced at the Gala on Saturday, May 9, at the JW Marriott Parq in Vancouver – but the COVID-19 outbreak has pushed the ceremony to September.

