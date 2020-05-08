PHOTOS: Langley parade led by ambulance celebrates birth of a baby girl

Vehicles in the parade were decorated with pink balloons and streamers

A group of people in Langley still found a way to celebrate the birth of a baby girl during COVID-19.

People took to the streets on Sunday with signs that read “congratulations Melissa and Derek” and “welcome baby girl” in celebration of a new life.

The parade, which started at 44th Avenue and 200th Street around 1 p.m., was led by an ambulance and trailed by several trucks and cars decorated with pink balloons and streamers.

READ MORE: ‘I don’t know how teachers do it’: a thank you to Langley essential workers

Parades have been a common practice amid COVID-19 for members of the community to stay connected while maintaining social distance.

Langley School District has hosted several car parades or rallies since April in an effort to engage with students and families.

READ MORE: Langley mayors prepare to ‘safely open up’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

But parades could be a thing of the past.

On Wednesday, officials unveiled “BC’s Restart Plan” as they get set to ease restrictions.

Langley mayors are scheduled to meet with council on Monday to determine what they means for the City and Township.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

A vehicle was a pink decorations was part of a parade in Langley on May 3, 2020 to celebrate the birth of baby girl. (Anngela Bayer/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A vehicle was a pink decorations was part of a parade in Langley on May 3, 2020 to celebrate the birth of baby girl. (Anngela Bayer/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A vehicle was a pink decorations was part of a parade in Langley on May 3, 2020 to celebrate the birth of baby girl. (Anngela Bayer/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A vehicle was a pink decorations was part of a parade in Langley on May 3, 2020 to celebrate the birth of baby girl. (Anngela Bayer/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A vehicle was a pink decorations was part of a parade in Langley on May 3, 2020 to celebrate the birth of baby girl. (Anngela Bayer/Special to Langley Advance Times)