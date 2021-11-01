PHOTOS: Langley Pumpkin Walk hosted by environment group ‘a hit,’ says organizer

A Pumpkin Walk held at Langley’s Demonstration Garden on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 by Langley Environmental Partners Society raised $400 for local food banks. (Alexandra Falconer/Special to Langley Advance Times) A Pumpkin Walk held at Langley’s Demonstration Garden on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 by Langley Environmental Partners Society raised $400 for local food banks. (Alexandra Falconer/Special to Langley Advance Times) Families took in the spooky decor during the Pumpkin Walk held at Langley’s Demonstration Garden on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 by Langley Environmental Partners Society. The event raised $400 for local food banks. (Alexandra Falconer/Special to Langley Advance Times) A Pumpkin Walk held at Langley’s Demonstration Garden on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 by Langley Environmental Partners Society raised $400 for local food banks. (Alexandra Falconer/Special to Langley Advance Times) A Pumpkin Walk held at Langley’s Demonstration Garden on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 by Langley Environmental Partners Society raised $400 for local food banks. (Alexandra Falconer/Special to Langley Advance Times) A Pumpkin Walk held at Langley’s Demonstration Garden on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 by Langley Environmental Partners Society raised $400 for local food banks. (Alexandra Falconer/Special to Langley Advance Times) Volunteers carve pumpkins ahead of the Pumpkin Walk held at Langley’s Demonstration Garden on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 by Langley Environmental Partners Society. The event raised $400 for local food banks. (Alexandra Falconer/Special to Langley Advance Times) A Pumpkin Walk held at Langley’s Demonstration Garden on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 by Langley Environmental Partners Society raised $400 for local food banks. (Alexandra Falconer/Special to Langley Advance Times) A Pumpkin Walk held at Langley’s Demonstration Garden on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 by Langley Environmental Partners Society raised $400 for local food banks. (Alexandra Falconer/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Organizers of the sold-out Pumpkin Walk held at Langley’s Demonstration Garden on Saturday night are calling the event “a hit.”

The first-ever event hosted by Langley Environmental Partners Society was quick to reach capacity, surprising Alexandra Falconer, garden program coordination with LEPS.

“We didn’t expect this event to be quite so popular! Since the demonstration garden is a small space we had to cap it at 200 attendees, but we hope to be able to run the event again next year in a larger capacity,” she said.

The event at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum was held in support of Langley food banks, while providing families an opportunity to enjoy an outdoor, family-friendly Halloween event.

“We had lots of costumes including a home made robot,” said Falconer, “Attendees enjoyed walking through the garden and looking at all the pumpkins and spooky decor.”

In total, the event brought in “many generous food donations,” and raised $400 to support local families.

