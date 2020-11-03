PHOTOS: Langley students raise $1,100 for cause ‘dear to their hearts’

Jacob Evans and Ethan Tivy, along with other classmates at Langley Secondary School, held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Langley Secondary School held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times)

After spending a weekend washing about 80 cars Langley students raised more than $1,100 for a cause “dear to their hearts.”

As part of their graduation requirements students at Langley Secondary School have been tasked to complete a capstone presentation, teacher Erin Florko told the Langley Advance Times.

“Ethan Tivy and Jacob Evans in my Career Life Connections Athletics class chose an event strand for their capstone so they could learn the proper logistics behind throwing an effective fundraiser and chose to donate proceeds to a cause dear to their hearts – Cystic Fibrosis Canada,” she said.

Ethan was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) when he was just a year old.

“I have been admitted to the hospital for lung infections twice in my life, both of which were when I was only two years old,” he said. “These admissions were to fight a cystic fibrosis bacteria called pseudomonas.”

My students are doing a car wash fundraiser on Saturday in front of @LangleySS brand new building! Raising awareness and funds for Cystic Fibrosis. Come on down to support and have your car cleaned! @LangleySchools pic.twitter.com/ygQbx1W3Vb — Erin Florko (@ErinFlorko) October 23, 2020

CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs, according to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

They estimate that one in every 3,600 children born in Canada has CF.

To manage a healthy weight Ethan said he needs to consume two to three times as many calories than someone else his age who does not have CF. His diet consists of high fat, high salt and high protein.

“I go to the hospital about four times a year to be monitored by my CF doctor, nurse, physiotherapist, nutritionist and pharmacist, he said. “I have lung function tests done each time along with a throat swab.”

On Oct. 24 and 25 students organized a car wash fundraiser in front of the secondary school to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Students surpassed their original $400 fundraising target and raised $1,130 over the two-day fundraiser.

“They were blown away by the generosity and support of their community,” said Florko.

Students are scheduled to present their capstone next week.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley School District