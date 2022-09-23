PHOTOS: Mayor’s gala tops $700,000

More than 400 guests dressed up in their best and came out to the Langley Events Centre for the 4th annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala.(Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) IAFF president and Township firefighter Jordan Sparrow spoke to the crowd, expressing thanks for help with fundraising. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) Retiring Township Mayor Jack Froese expressed thank to all the guests at the 4th Mayor’s Charitable Gala on Sept. 10, 2022. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) Paul Luongo and the Langley Ukulele Ensemble performed at the 4th Mayor’s Charitable Gala on Sept. 10, 2022. (Samantha Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) Aldergrove’s own Erin Cebula MCed the 4th Mayor’s Charitable Gala on Sept. 10, 2022 at the Langley Events Centre. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) The 4th Mayor’s Charitable Gala on Sept. 10, 2022, hosted by the Township of Langley firefighters, included an honour guard and piping in of dignitaries by the Surrey Firefighters Pipe & Drums Band. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) The 4th Mayor’s Charitable Gala on Sept. 10, 2022, hosted by the Township of Langley firefighters, included a 9/11 tribute by Sgt. Major Jason Linn. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) A crowd of more than 400 guests attended the 4th Mayor’s Charitable Gala on Sept. 10, 2022, at the Langley Events Centre. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) The head table at the 4th Mayor’s Charitable Gala on Sept. 10, 2022, a fundraiser hosted by the Township of Langley firefighters, raised more than $700,000. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) IAFF president and Township firefighter Jordan Sparrow spoke to the crowd, expressing thanks for help with fundraising. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) Retiring Township Mayor Jack Froese (above) and his new bride, Cindy, were at the recent 4th annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala, as was IAFF president and Township firefighter Jordan Sparrow (below). (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Retiring Township Mayor Jack Froese was presented with a verbal thank you and a keepsake firefighter axe during the recent 4th annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) The 4th Mayor’s Charitable Gala on Sept. 10, 2022, hosted by the Township of Langley firefighters, included an honour guard and piping in of dignitaries by the Surrey Firefighters Pipe & Drums Band. (Samantha Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) Retiring Township Mayor Jack Froese was presented with a verbal thank you and a keepsake firefighter axe during the recent 4th annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala. The presentation was made by IAFF president Jordan Sparrow. (Samantha Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) Retiring Township Mayor Jack Froese was presented with a verbal thank you and a keepsake firefighter axe during the recent 4th annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala. (Samantha Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times) There were a series of silent and live auction items sold off during the 4th Mayor’s Charitable Gala on Sept. 10, 2022. It help the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society raise more than $700,000 for two child/youth causes in the community. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) There was a lot of gourmet food and stellar entertainment offered up to the 400+ guests at the Mayor’s Charitable Gala at LEC on Sept. 10. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) There was a lot of gourmet food and stellar entertainment offered up to the 400+ guests at the Mayor’s Charitable Gala at LEC on Sept. 10. Karla Sax was among the entertainers. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

A light was shone on the needs of Langley’s younger population, and consequently $700,000 was raised for a number of charitable projects aimed at caring for the community’s children and teens.

During the “Shine a Light” themed Mayor’s Charitable Gala on Sept. 10, more than 400 guests came together in the arena bowl at the Langley Events Centre. And while enjoying an evening packed with food, entertainment, and camaraderie, they raised money for the new Foundry Langley and a snack program for school children in the community, explained IAFF president Jordan Sparrow.

“Tonight we are gathered to shine a light on the needs of one of most precious resources – our youth,” he shared with the crowd. “We are here to raise vital funds to support youth mental health programs for our kids, right here in Langley.”

This event, in its fourth year, is an annual function organized by the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society (TLFCS), made up of current and past members of the local fire crew who are dedicated to saving and safeguarding lives, and giving back to the community they serve.

Consequently, part of the proceeds from this annual evening soiree go to one of the society’s own community initiatives – their snack program, Sparrow said.

“Back in 2014 our charitable society identified a need for our youth, a need that we could help to fix. We identified that many of our kids are not going to school with proper nourishment. The school snack program was born.”

For seven years now, the TLFCS has been ensuring children aren’t going hungry and can focus on learning by providing healthy snacks to students in Langley schools. Snacks are currently provided in 25 schools, and the goal is to extend the program to all 36 schools in the community, he explained.

“Our goal is to fund the entire program for all Langley schools through the benefits of our endowment fund. Once our endowment fund reaches $1 million, our snack program will be fully funded annually,” he elaborated.

As well, the Foundry Langley – a new centre that just opened this year on Eastleigh Crescent – is geared to provide health and wellness resources for youth ages 12-24, and their families. It too was a recipient of funds from the gala.

Part of the proceeds will seed what Sparrow described as an Innovation Fund for ongoing support of new programs for emerging and urgent needs.

Since the event was hosted by the mayor, council, and the firefighters, it was steeped in ceremony and tradition. Guests were greeted by a Langley honour guard who led the council of the day into the arena accompanied by the Surrey Firefighters Pipe & Drums Band.

The evening also included a 9/11 tribute and a variety of speeches.

Aldergrove native Erin Cebula was MC for the evening and was joined by auctioneer Fred Lee who brought in more than $22,000 in a live auction. It featured a ride to school/work in a Township of Langley fire truck that was sold to the retiring Township Mayor Jack Froese for $1,700 and multiple pages in the 2024 firefighter’s pet calendar brought in $9,000.

This was the final gala for Froese, as he is not running for re-election. And the work he has done in the community, and in particular his support of the TLFCS initiatives, was recognized in a special presentation that included a firefighter axe by Sparrow.

Sparrow had dozens of volunteers join him on stage for the tribute.

