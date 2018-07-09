PHOTOS: Mopar spirit still alive and well in Langley

Hundreds of car enthusiasts were in Brookswood Sunday for the 27th annual Mopar Madness Car Show.

For the 27th year running, Mopar madness hit Brookswood this past weekend.

Literally hundreds of car collectors and admirers came out for the Mopar Madness Car Show held at the George Preston Recreation Centre on Sunday.

The Mopars Unlimited Car Club’s Vancouver chapter, which meets at 7 pm. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Ricky’s in Walnut Grove, has been hosting this show for coming up on three decades, said club president Ray Myles. It’s a non-profit car club dedicated to the restoration and preservation of Mopar cars and trucks.

“The continuous dedication of Mopars Unlimited Club members in hosting the largest and best Mopar show in Western Canada for 27 years is a heritage to be proud of,” he said.

The event featured countless vehicles on display, as well as a commercial midway, swap meet, and all entrants were competing for “coveted” trophies in 33 different classes.

(Anngela Bayer photos)

