PHOTOS: Mopar spirit still alive and well in Langley

Hundreds of car enthusiasts were in Brookswood Sunday for the 27th annual Mopar Madness Car Show.

For the 27th year running, Mopar madness hit Brookswood this past weekend.

Literally hundreds of car collectors and admirers came out for the Mopar Madness Car Show held at the George Preston Recreation Centre on Sunday.

The Mopars Unlimited Car Club’s Vancouver chapter, which meets at 7 pm. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Ricky’s in Walnut Grove, has been hosting this show for coming up on three decades, said club president Ray Myles. It’s a non-profit car club dedicated to the restoration and preservation of Mopar cars and trucks.

“The continuous dedication of Mopars Unlimited Club members in hosting the largest and best Mopar show in Western Canada for 27 years is a heritage to be proud of,” he said.

The event featured countless vehicles on display, as well as a commercial midway, swap meet, and all entrants were competing for “coveted” trophies in 33 different classes.

 

(Anngela Bayer photos)

(Anngela Bayer photos)

(Anngela Bayer photos)

(Anngela Bayer photos)

(Anngela Bayer photos)

(Anngela Bayer photos)

(Anngela Bayer photos)

(Anngela Bayer photos)

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley Butterfly release remembers those who have passed and also honours the living

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Mopar spirit still alive and well in Langley

Hundreds of car enthusiasts were in Brookswood Sunday for the 27th annual Mopar Madness Car Show.

Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in Langley, Maple Ridge

Langley woman sentenced to five years for two abductions

Purple-clad Langley lacrosse players suit up in honour of fallen athlete

Members of the Thunder are raising funds for the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation this Wednesday.

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

VIDEO: Guide dog walk gives participant a new ‘leash’ on life

Attendance was light at the third Walk for Dog Guides in Fort Langley on Sunday.

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

Still no success in finding missing python in Delta

The missing snake named Gypsy was spotted on the Canada Day long weekend

DEA confirms involvement in RCMP’s Ucluelet homicide investigation

“We stay in our lane, which is drug crimes. That’s where we stay.”

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Both provinces helped B.C. during the 2017 wildfire season

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

New Fraser Valley pro basketball team set to take flight

CEBL team to announce nickname, logo and colours on July 16

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

Richmond woman ‘sick’ of empty homes

Laura Gillanders says the empty home on her street illustrates the larger housing crisis

Most Read