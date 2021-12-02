LAPS’ Jenn Schroeder had her beard tugged on by puppies during a past photo session at the Aldergrove animal shelter. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Photos of furry family members with Santa help flood victims, shelters

St. Nick is finding more and more time to take pics with Langley pets

It’s still more than a week away, but time slots are booking up quickly for the annual pet photos with Santa at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

Year after year, this has proven a popular event and a great fundraiser for Langley Animal Protection Society, said spokesperson Jenn Schroeder.

They will be hosting the Santa photos on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but it’s by appointment only, Schroeder noted.

“The photos will be a minimum of $20 donation per [animal] visit,” she said, noting bookings are via email at info@lapsbc.ca or by calling 604-857-5055 ext. 210 or 225.

Sunday photo session helps flood victims

The owner of a pet supply store and groomer in Aldergrove wants to help her neighbours to the east, those struggling amid all the recent flooding.

Debbie HIldebrandt of Pet Junction Supplies and Grooming will be hosting pet photos with Santa this weekend.

With a donation of $20, people can get their pet photos taken with the jolly old elf, and know that all the money collected will go to flood victims, HIldebrandt said.

The event runs Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pet Junction, 27257 Fraser Hwy. , and people must book an appointment in advance by calling 604-856-3386.

Hot chocolate, coffee, and popcorn are free for pet parents.

Santa visits with pets at Willowbrook

In the meantime, Willowbrook Shopping Centre will also be hosting two pet-friendly evenings with Santa.

For the next two Sundays, Dec. 5 and 12, there will be special sessions with old St. Nick offered after hours – from 6 to 7 p.m.

These photo sessions must be booked in advance.

Only cats, dogs, rabbits, ferrets, gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs, chinchillas, and birds are permitted at the event and must be on a leash or in an animal carrier and controlled and contained at all times.

Yvonne Loppnau and Paul Lahoda had their pictures taken at Pet Junction with dogs Forrest Gump, Billie Holiday, and Konaasd. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

