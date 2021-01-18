PHOTOS: Pandemic park closures spark artistic rock creations for retired Langley grandparents

When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for these Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)
When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. The hobby later turned into a small business with the couple navigating Instagram to display their work. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. The hobby later turned into a small business with the couple navigating Instagram to display their work. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)
When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. The hobby later turned into a small business with the couple navigating Instagram to display their work. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. The hobby later turned into a small business with the couple navigating Instagram to display their work. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)
When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for these Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for these Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)
When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for these Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for these Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)

When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for these Langley grandparents who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied.

Herb and Cherri Kwan’s home backs onto to Routley Park in Willoughby, and when the City of Langley announced the closure of playgrounds in April to help curb the spread of the virus they noticed the kids were looking for something to do.

“The kids were just kind of wandering around, not having anything to do,” Cherri recalled. “So we thought, well, let’s just paint up a few rocks, and we’ll put them out in the park. So we did that, and they would disappear, and then the kids would come and search around for rocks again.”

The treasure hunting evolved and the couple began hanging the decorated rocks in a container strung to a tree with a note that encouraged the young explores to leave a rock in place of one.

READ MORE: Fort Langley hide-and-seek game followed by hundreds online

“And so it almost became self-sustaining,” Cherri said. “You could hear them (the kids) coming down the pathway so excited to see what was left, you know, in the little box of painted rocks.”

Kids from as young as three to eight years old exercised their creativity in the early stages of the pandemic, Cherri said, whose artistry notably evolved.

“But it was very interesting, you know, just watching and seeing the progression of their artwork… they started off with just like a little sticker on a rock,” she described. ”But it evolved so that they were actually painting hearts and worms and messages – inspiring little messages.”

But once the parks re-opened in June the Kwan’s decided to forgo the painting project for the kids and took on larger, more intricate illustrations.

“We just started experimenting and and it’s kind of evolved and become a little business,” Cherri said.

The couple now have clients commission artwork such as painting portraits of their pets.

Cherri, a retired designer, and Herb a retired architect, called the rock painting project a hobby the two could do together.

“And we just love it,” Cherri said.

She estimates it takes about three days for her to complete her larger animal paintings, while Herb’s paintings can take as long as a week to complete.

“The ones that Herb does – his are the architectural ones with the straight lines and precision, and they take quite a bit longer,” Cherri said.

And a notable piece Herb recalls completing was ‘Forbidden City,’ a first in what he said is a tour of China series.

Herb has called the experience “rewarding and humbling.” The couple’s Instagram account has gained nearly 600 followers.

“We’re retired, obviously, and given the fact that we’re older, we’re worried and we’re super cautious about going out,” Herb said. “So we spend a lot of our time indoors and at home. And so we have a lot of time on our hands”

The pair credit their kids for helping them get their work online.

“They’re showing a mastery of painting and illustration that neither I, nor my husband, realized they possessed,” said their daughter-in-law Bernadette Amiscaray.

“They’ve always been creative busy-bodies, which has been a trickle-down blessing for their eight grandkids, but we see that their rock creations have allowed for an elevated and fulfilling form of personal expression. It’s pretty inspiring.”

Herb and Cherri’s creations can be viewed online at www.instagram.com/rocks.unlimited.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHobbies and LeisureLangleySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Flooding leads to reflection

Just Posted

Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Housing, RCMP, Fort roads all discussed at Langley Township budget meeting

A Monday meeting touched on priorities for this year and beyond

When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for these Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Pandemic park closures spark artistic rock creations for retired Langley grandparents

Herb and Cherri Kwan started hiding painted rocks in Routley Park when playground closed

Shortreed Community Elementary. (Langley School District/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Parent Advisory Council raises concerns over Langley school district power outage response

Fifteen teachers at Shortreed Community School in Aldergrove staged a sit-in strike last Wednesday

Langley City Library (pictured) could be joined by another FVRL branch in Willoughby, as Township is set to hear from senior staff about ideas for a future site. (Langley Advance Times files)
Discussion on new Willoughby library starts in February

Township council will hear from staff on ideas for the first new library branch in years

The RCMP was called to a condo complex in Langley City in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2021, for a shooting. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times) The RCMP was called to a condo complex in Langley City in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2021, for a shooting. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
27-year-old taken to hospital after overnight targeted shooting in Langley

RCMP have not confirmed the incident is link to the Lower Mainland gang conflict

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

A Trail man has a lucky tin for a keepsake after it saved him from a stabbing last week. File photo
Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

The man was uninjured thanks to a tin in his jacket

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Chantel Moore, 26, was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check in the early morning of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B. (Facebook)
Frustrated family denied access to B.C. Indigenous woman’s police shooting report

Independent investigation into B.C. woman’s fatal shooting in New Brunswick filed to Crown

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Overall hospitalizations have fallen but young people battling the virus in hospital has increased

Canada released proposed regulations Jan. 2 for the fisheries minister to maintain Canada’s major fish stocks at sustainable levels and recover those at risk. (File photo)
New laws would cement DFO accountability to depleted fish stocks

Three B.C. salmon stocks first in line for priority attention under proposed regulations

Trees destroyed a Shoreacres home during a wind storm Jan. 13, 2021. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay woman flees just before tree crushes house

Pamala DeRosa is thankful to be alive

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue had a helicopter rescue in Golden Ears Park on Saturday. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Ridge Meadows SAR uses helicopters to rescue pair of hikers in Golden Ears park

Ridge Meadows search team assists injured hiker

Most Read