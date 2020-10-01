PHOTOS: Playing in the pumpkin patch

Aldor Acres Family Farm is open to the public for the fall season with COVID protocols in place

The sun is shining, the leaves are falling, and the goats are frolicking on Aldor Acres.

Autumn is the peak season for the family farm at 24990 84th Ave, which offers up hundreds of pumpkins ripe for the picking.

Gail Anderson-Macadam, daughter of founders Albert and Dorothy, said a hot summer has lead to a great crop this year.

And even though the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to many annual events and markets, Anderson-Macadam said Aldor was built for times like these so people can come out and get a breath of fresh air.

“There’s are so many things that got cancelled this year, and it’s a tradition for a lot of people to come out during the season, and we want to keep that tradition going for them,” she said.

Spread out through 80 acres, a vast pumpkin patch, barley maze, and of course, dozens of animals to meet and greet, Anderson-Macadam said people can feel safe coming to visit because there is plenty of room to social distance.

“All staff are wearing masks and we are asking everyone to wear one if they enter barns and the pharmacy,” she explained. “We won’t have hayrides or the petting zoo right now, but everything else is open and up to COVID-19 safety standards. There are hand sanitizer stations all around.”

One group of visitors that Aldor Acres wasn’t willing to let go of this year were school groups, who are unable to take fields trips to the farm.

“We’ve been invited to a few different schools around Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, and Pitt Meadows this month,” Anderson-Macadam explained. “They couldn’t come out to visit the farm, so were going to be setting up either on the lawns or parking lots and bringing the hay and the animals and pumpkins to them.”

Anyone who does want to come visit Aldor Acres must pre-purchase tickets online, which limits the amount of guests to allotted times throughout the day.

Drive-thru and pick-up options are also available.

People can visit https://aldoracresfamilyfarm.ca/aldor for more information and to purchase tickets.

Aldor Acres is open to the public for pumpkin picking and animal visiting. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

