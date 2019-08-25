PHOTOS: PNE is an end-of-summer tradition for many Langleyites

Pig races, dinosaurs, bull riding, jousting, and hynotism are some attractions at this year’s fair

Audrey Barlow of Otter Flying Feathers Club of Langley met BC Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham at the PNE Fair during the annual 4-H festival. Popham toured the barns following the opening of the new Journey of BC Food exhibit. (PNE/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley residents have flocked to this year’s Pacific National Exhibition (the PNE), which runs until Sept. 2.

Asked why people go to the fair every year, organizes admit the answers vary, but one consistent message is shared. For many it’s a tradition.

Whether it’s the food, the animals, the concerts, or the new exhibitions, the reasons for people to visit the PNE all seem to be rooted in the tradition of celebrating the end of the summer with friends or family.

There are so many engaging ways for people to enjoy the PNE. They can enjoy a feast, take in a show, challenge each other to ride the mechanical bulls, take some fun family photos, or go for a spin on one of the many thrilling rides.

This weekend, for instance, the CN 100 exhibit is still here, people can catch Reveen in the Pacific Coliseum, or guests can visit the Moon Coin Show Band in Festival Park.

One of the consistent highlights has been the musical finale each night called– Electric Fire at 10:15 p.m.

After one night’s show, Stephanie Valdivieso shared, “The pyrotechnic show had the skies erupting with flying rockets, exploding fire, and dancers! It was a performance filled with intensity. I definitely felt the heat!”

Tickets to the PNE are available ahead online, remembering that the fair is closed Monday, Aug. 26.

#1: Take transit to the PNE Fair on Fridays and get 2-for-1 admission at the onsite ticket booth for adults (14-64 years of age) and seniors (65+ years of age) with valid TransLink Compass and fare products!

#2: Check out the Transport 2050 exhibit that demonstrates the future of how we move, and live.

Judge Becky Weert checked out Alfie, a Netherland dwarf bunny presented by Emma Davidson of the Glen Valley Goat, Rabbit and Swine 4H Club in Langley. This was during the fancy division judging at the 4-H competition at the opening weekend of the PNE Fair. (PNE/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Say cheese: Three-year-old Hugo Simon of Langley posed inside the mouth of a T-Rex during his visit to the PNE Fair’s Dinosaur Stomp. The exhibit features 15 spectacular dino’s that roamed the earth during the jurassic and cretaceous periods. The exhibit is open 11 a.m to 11 p.m. daily. (PNE/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Kennedy Kolisnyk and Isabelle Dyck of Langley brace for impact in a bumper car during their visit to the PNE Fair’s Snap Happy exhibit. The massive pop-up pavilion is what social media dreams are made of, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. (PNE/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dante Arias (Langley), Makenna Cowieson (Maple Ridge), Jakob Phan (Maple Ridge) and Julianne Collins (Vancouver) dance as part of the PNE Fair entertainment show Electric Fire – the nightly pyro musical finale where the skies erupt with flying rockets, exploding fire, and high voltage intensity. Free with admission until Sept. 2. (PNE/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Josephine, 13, and Adrianna Wainwright, 11, braced for impact in a bumper car during their visit to the PNE Fair’s Snap Happy exhibit. The massive pop-up pavilion is what social media dreams are made of, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. (PNE/Special to the Langley Advance Times)