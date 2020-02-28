PHOTOS: Secondhand painting and puzzle sale this weekend in Aldergrove

Starting Friday, the community is invited to the arts council to sift through hundreds of donations

Langley Arts Council, located inside the Kinsmen centre, will host an array of paintings and art, as well as puzzles and books – all at reasonable prices this weekend. (Submitted photo)

Langley Arts Council and Aldergrove’s library are inviting residents to drop off art, books, and puzzles that no longer “spark joy,” for a sale of large proportions this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29, the Kinsmen Centre hall will host an array of books, art, and puzzles for those in the community to purchase and enjoy.

Aldergrove, the new home to the Langley Arts Council, first asked locals in early February to take part by selling or donating their gently used treasures.

Since then, coordinator Nicole Hutton has been overwhelmed with the response.

In the first week, more than 60 pieces of art were brought in by local residents, all that will be showcased on their gallery’s walls this weekend, Hutton said.

This weekend, the sale will showcase more than 200 accumulated works.

She’s especially surprised by the amount of original works from Canadian artists.

“This is turning into more of an art show than I ever imagined,” Hutton remarked.

Profits from art contributions will be split between those who owned the piece and the arts council, who will pour back its funds into local arts programming for youth.

For community librarian Jacquelynne Garden, second organizer of the event, she’s already gathered carts full of puzzles.

“Some of these are really special,” Garden said, pointing to a popular adult Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle.

Those who donated their puzzles will get a 50-per-cent off coupon to scavenge for more at the sale, she said.

Funds amassed will be split between the library and arts council.

“We’re hoping to do this every year,” Garden beamed.

The event runs Friday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 26770 29 Ave.