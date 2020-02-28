Langley Arts Council, located inside the Kinsmen centre, will host an array of paintings and art, as well as puzzles and books – all at reasonable prices this weekend. (Submitted photo)

PHOTOS: Secondhand painting and puzzle sale this weekend in Aldergrove

Starting Friday, the community is invited to the arts council to sift through hundreds of donations

Langley Arts Council and Aldergrove’s library are inviting residents to drop off art, books, and puzzles that no longer “spark joy,” for a sale of large proportions this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29, the Kinsmen Centre hall will host an array of books, art, and puzzles for those in the community to purchase and enjoy.

Aldergrove, the new home to the Langley Arts Council, first asked locals in early February to take part by selling or donating their gently used treasures.

Since then, coordinator Nicole Hutton has been overwhelmed with the response.

In the first week, more than 60 pieces of art were brought in by local residents, all that will be showcased on their gallery’s walls this weekend, Hutton said.

This weekend, the sale will showcase more than 200 accumulated works.

She’s especially surprised by the amount of original works from Canadian artists.

“This is turning into more of an art show than I ever imagined,” Hutton remarked.

Profits from art contributions will be split between those who owned the piece and the arts council, who will pour back its funds into local arts programming for youth.

For community librarian Jacquelynne Garden, second organizer of the event, she’s already gathered carts full of puzzles.

“Some of these are really special,” Garden said, pointing to a popular adult Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle.

RELATED: Paintings and puzzles and books, oh my!

Those who donated their puzzles will get a 50-per-cent off coupon to scavenge for more at the sale, she said.

Funds amassed will be split between the library and arts council.

“We’re hoping to do this every year,” Garden beamed.

The event runs Friday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 26770 29 Ave.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Aldergrove students bake cookies for children’s hospice care at Canuck Place

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Secondhand painting and puzzle sale this weekend in Aldergrove

Starting Friday, the community is invited to the arts council to sift through hundreds of donations

Aldergrove bus company lands compressed natural gas buses in Victoria

New buses are hitting the road, lessening the transit fleet’s carbon footprint

One Langley team remains in girls basketball tournament

Only the Langley Lightning survived the quarter finals in their category

WEATHER: Rain remains in weekend forecast for Langley, sun expected too

Rain is expected Friday afternoon

TRAFFIC: VIDEO: Truck crash halts Highway 1 traffic in Langley

Left lane blocked after truck crashes into median by 264th Street

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Police renew appeal in help finding missing Maple Ridge woman after vehicle found

Ridge Meadows RCMP released a new photo showing the missing woman walking east on Dewdney Trunk Road

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Most Read