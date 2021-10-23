PHOTOS: Protest on 200th St. led by Langley doctor

Dr. Brendan Miller with family and friends on the pedestrian overpass on 68th Avenue over 200th St. (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

A Langley doctor spent Saturday afternoon protesting against warplanes.

Dr. Brendan Martin, along with five other family members, and friends, including a child, stood on the pedestrian overpass at 68th Avenue over 200th St. with umbrellas and a sign that reads “MPs want war planes that slaughter families in poor countries.

The protest took place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23.

