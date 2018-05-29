PHOTOS: Purple-clad walkers march through Aldergrove park for kids with hearing deficits

Fewer people but more donations recorded at the Langley Elk’s Bright Future Walk on Sunday.

Close to 200 people tromped through Aldergrove Regional Park Sunday morning to help young kids with hearing deficits. (Special to the Langley Advance)

An army of people – toddlers to seniors – adorned in bright purple T-shirts marched through the trails of Aldergrove Regional Park Sunday, all in aid of tots with hearing issues.

For the 17th year running, members of the Langley Elks lodge held their Bright Futures Walk and raised money for the BC Family Hearing Resource Centre.

Attendance, admittedly, was a little lower than past years, said event chair and past Elks president Barb Gee. But donations were not.

There were close to 200 people who registered for this year’s charity walk, which helps newborn to age five children suffering with hearing deficits.

“It wasn’t as many people, but we got more donations in,” Gee elaborated, noting a jump from $16,000 raised in 2017 to $22,000 collected this year.

It’s a good thing, Gee added, noting the resource centre has recently created satellite offices in Vancouver and Victoria, and the number of clients is climbing.

Many of the centre’s Fraser Valley clients come out for the walk, which this year changed location for the first time since its inception.

The event outgrew the 16-year site at Campbell Valley Regional Park, and was forced to hunt for a new base of operation,Gee said.

The move proved a bit nerve-racking for the committee at first, but once they settled on the Aldergrove location, she said the “move was ultimately great for us.”

Larger picnic areas, better parking, and the beautiful scenery served as a “great” backdrop to the fundraiser.

They’ll happily be back there again for next year’s walk, Gee said, noting preparations have already begun for the 2019 walk.

Langley Elks helped found the initial hearing assistance program offered by the BC Family Hearing Resource Centre some 36 years ago. In fact, Gee said, she been involved all the way along and is proud of the work that is achieved for so many children each year.

The centre currently serves about 300 clients a year.

While several Elks Clubs followed Langley’s lead and started similar Bright Future walks around the province through the years, Langley’s is the only one to survive.

This is the only fundraiser the growing club of 50-plus members holds each year for the hearing centre, but there are a few other charity events on their horizon.

They’ll be selling popcorn and water at the Brookswood’s Summerfest coming up June 9. And taking over the duties of the Aldergrove Elks, the Langley team will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and drinks at the Aldergrove Fair Days from July 20 to 22.

Other organizations that benefit from the Langley Elks fundraising initiatives include the Fraser Valley Ball Hockey, Ishtar House, and Children of the Streets. They also provide four scholarships to Langley students each year.