PHOTOS: Riding into spring at Aldergrove Athletic Park

Colton Vandekerkhove grabbed some air Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. ((Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Warm weather drew cyclists to Aldergrove Athletic Park Tuesday afternoon, March 21. ((Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A focused Kento Tojima demonstrated good form at the skateboard park at Aldergrove Athletic Park Tuesday afternoon, March 21. ((Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Skateboarder Brennen Fryer was enjoying the warm weather Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. ((Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) It was perfect weather for skateboarding Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. ((Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) It was perfect weather for skateboarding Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. ((Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It sure felt like spring had arrived at Aldergrove Athletic Park on Tuesday afternoon, March 21, with warm, sunny weather that drew riders to play at the skateboard park and bike track.

Weather was expected to remain relatively mild, with Environment Canada forecasting temperatures ranging between nine and 17 degrees, with a 30 per cent possibility of showers.

Chace_Hagen was among the cyclists taking to the bike track Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. ((Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

More images from the day can viewed at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

READ ALSO: New Aldergrove skateboard park set to take shape this spring

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Wix-Brown race draws 170 cyclists to Langley’s Otter neighbourhood

AldergroveCommmunityLangley