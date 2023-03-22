PHOTOS: Riding into spring at Aldergrove Athletic Park

Colton Vandekerkhove grabbed some air Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. ((Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
It sure felt like spring had arrived at Aldergrove Athletic Park on Tuesday afternoon, March 21, with warm, sunny weather that drew riders to play at the skateboard park and bike track.

Weather was expected to remain relatively mild, with Environment Canada forecasting temperatures ranging between nine and 17 degrees, with a 30 per cent possibility of showers.

Colton Vandekerkhove grabbed some air Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. ((Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
