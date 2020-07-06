Residents of Chartwell Green townhouse complex in Walnut Grove held their own Canada Day parade last week. (Bev Genge/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

PHOTOS: Self-proclaimed ol’ folks in Langley complex celebrate Canada Day

Residents of the Chartwell Green townhouse development didn’t let rain dampen their parade

Soggy weather didn’t dampen the national pride of some residents in Walnut Grove on Canada Day.

While most Canada Day parades around the country were cancelled due to COVID social distancing restrictions, residents in the Chartwell Green development at 88th Avenue and 212th Street – many of them decked out in red – strolled around their 178-unit townhouse complex on July 1, whooping it up, said decade-long resident Beverley Genge.

“Fun was had by all with many laughs and our wonderful Canadian spirit shining through,” she said, joking that the complex’s social club even invited “the Queen” (a.k.a. local resident Lynn Richards), who popped in for a visit and to help mark the nation’s 153rd birthday.

RELATED: This year’s Canada Day parade in Aldergrove unlike any before due to COVID-19

“Us ol’ folks know how to put on a parade,” Genge added, “while observing our Bonnie’s guidelines.”

The Canada Day celebrations were also a chance to celebrate the birthday of Tessie Copeman, who turned 86, along with the belated birthday of 85-year-old Barrie Geosits, who jokingly has been dubbed the Damn Dame and knighted with “full flourish, sword, and all by our queen of Chartwell Green.”

Canada Day goodies along with balloons, flags, and Canada pins were handed out by members of the social club. The complex also has other active groups operating within the Walnut Grove townhouse development, they include: bocci, table tennis, pool, golf, uchre, bridge, swimming, zumba, yoga, line dancing, darts clubs. There’s also a supper club, a Block Watch program, a men’s and a women’s coffee club, among others.

“Loads of laughter, fun, and enthusiasm was displayed by all,” Genge said of the complex’s Canada Day parade, noting more than 50 of the approximately 275 residents in Chartwell Green took part in the march – many more as spectators and supporters.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Canada DayCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Don Boychuck and Tazz took part in the Chartwell Green. (Bev Genge/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Karen Klaver, the centre’s table tennis organizer, Nico Klaver, and Susan Mouat watched on as the parade marched past. (Bev Genge/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

“Queen” Lynn Richards rode through the “kingdom” of Chartwell Green on Canada Day. (Bev Genge/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Block watch captain Bobbie Wark took part in the parade. (Bev Genge/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Zumba instructor Gale Doran joined the parade through Chartwell Green townhouse complex in Walnut Grove on Canada Day. (Bev Genge/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Birthday gals Tessie Copeman, 86, and Barrie Geosits, 85, along with Ed Hendricks, stayed dry while watching the Chartwell Green Canada Day parade. (Bev Genge/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: How dozens of volunteers helped a Langley stroke survivor come home

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Otter Co-op opens in East Abbotsford

New grocery store hosts grand opening on Monday morning

PHOTOS: Self-proclaimed ol’ folks in Langley complex celebrate Canada Day

Residents of the Chartwell Green townhouse development didn’t let rain dampen their parade

VIDEO: ‘Cotton’ comment by Langley student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in Fraser Valley

VIDEO: How dozens of volunteers helped a Langley stroke survivor come home

Kevin Bay’s house needed remodelling for his wheelchair.

VIDEO: Langley Blaze return to the playing field

Working out while maintaining a safe distance

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Following incident at sea, fishing lodge says it will reopen despite Haida travel ban

QCL reopens July 10, says president; Haida chief councillor describes ‘dangerous’ boating encounter

Kamloops RCMP officer’s conduct under review after blackface jokes on social media

Meinke’s Instagram is private and it’s unclear when the posts were made

NHL says 35 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

Positive rate for the league is just under 6%

Man charged in Rideau Hall crash had rifle, shotguns, high-capacity magazine: RCMP

Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister

B.C. extends income assistance exemption for COVID-19

Provincial program to match Ottawa’s CERB, student pay

Two dead in motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 99 near Pemberton over the weekend

Crashes also sent multiple people to hospital

Richmond rescue crews, coast guard search Fraser River overnight for missing person

The person went missing in the middle arm of the river

‘Falling like dominoes’: Pandemic could lead to closure of 10% of Canada’s legions

Data shows 167 out of 1,381 legions have applied for CEBA

Most Read