PHOTOS: Shortreed Elementary ends ‘grab-and-go’ summer service with Hawaiian Luau

Aldergrove families could come by to grab a meal, play socially-distanced games, and win prizes

Shortreed Community Elementary fed the stomachs of Aldergrove residents strapped for cash during the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the past three months.

The volunteers responsible for the program, which operated weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the southwest corner of the school, decided to end the summer in style by dressing up in grass skirts and bright flowers.

Fruit smoothies were part of this weeks menu, as well as track and track and field games, freezies, participation prizes, and a section serving as a free mini grocery store.

READ MORE: Shortreed offering free ‘grab-and-go’ lunches to Aldergrove families amid pandemic

Lindsay Romas, youth care worker at Shortreed Elementary, said more than 200 people would come by to grab a meal within the hour, proving there is a need for the service to continue.

“We really want to thank all of the donors publicly that have made the program successful and able to keep running through the summer,” Romas said.

The free lunch program with not continue at the school, but plans are being made for ‘grab-and-go’ services to relocate elsewhere in Aldergrove.

Shortreed began serving the nutritious lunches on April 28, inspiring other programs such as a ‘grab-and-go’ grocery store at Parkside Elementary.

Romas said a total of 10,588 lunches were served within that three month period.

Volunteers and sponsors included:

Aldergrove RCMP

Aldergrove Subway

Pho Aldergrove

Aldergrove Save On Foods

Sources

FraserFika

United Way

Fortis

White Spot

Otter Co-op

Choice Pizza

Mrs. Macklin the muffin lady

Abbotsford Big Box Outlet

Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Vancouver

St. Joachim & Ann Catholic Church’s Catholic Woman’s League

Private donors (many of them)

United Way Lower Mainland (Local Love Fund Grant)

Basyl Clothing

Drift Wellness Apothecary

Church of the Valley

Shortreed PAC

Meals on Wheels

Masks by Bunny

_________________________________

