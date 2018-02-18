PHOTOS: Slippery roads didn’t deter runners in the 11th annual Fort Langley marathon

Most registered runners and walkers still came out, despite ice from an overnight snowfall.

Hundreds of runners and walkers came out, despite cold temperatures, and snow and ice on the ground, to participate in the Historic Half Marathon in Fort Langley today. The Try Events run benefitted the Langley Hospice Society. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Kristen Williams and her one-year-old son Jesse were among about 600 people who participated in today’s Historic Half Marathon.

The Langley mother walked in the five-kilometre leg of the fundraising event held in Fort Langley Sunday, and she did it to help the charity of choice – Langley Hospice Society.

“We’re doing the 5K hospice walk today because my uncle was in the Langley Hospice shortly before he passed away last April, so it’s very [important] for our family to be doing this today,” Williams shared with the Langley Advance.

She and Jesse stood on the rim of a crowd of runners socializing and trying to warm up next to a large campfire in the centre of the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Minutes later, they entered the runners chute, and spilled out – like other half-marathon and 10K runners – onto the streets of Fort Langley for a cool and sometimes slippery trek.

A pair of avid runners, Stephanie and Yvonne took for the food. Stephanie, a Vancouver resident, was running the half marathon and admitted she came out for the pancakes, cookies, and hot chocolate afterward.

Yvonne, a Langley woman attempting the five-kilometre run, shook her head in agreement when her friend mentioned hot chocolate.

“Yes, that is the best,” she said.

The brisk winter air was definitely helping invigorate Steve McLay, who just came off a night shift with the Township fire department and headed directly to the Fort – without passing go and without getting any sleep.

“I’m attempting to do the 5K,” he said, moving around the yard inside the fort in an effort to keep warm, awake, and limber.

While he normally runs, he said the overnight snowfall gave him reason for pause about participating in the 11th annual run.

But then, he thought better of it, knowing it was a fundraiser for the ongoing bereavement programs offered free at the Langley Hospice.

“Besides, it’s a fun event, so why I came out for it?” He queried.

Coquitlam twins Luke and Liara Card, both three, loved exploring the historic site with their father Dan and their grandmother, while Mom was out running.

The young pair, however, were going to have their turn, too. At least that was the game plan. They were set to run the kid’s leg of the kids marathon at noon – inside the walls of the fort – provided they hadn’t run themselves out and they were still awake when the time came.

Almost everyone who registered attended the Historic Half Marathon in Fort Langley this morning, despite last night’s snowfall and less than ideal running conditions, said Langley hospice fundraising coordinator Shannon Todd Booth.

The turnout – especially given the weather conditions – was uplifting to Todd Booth – who also participated in the run/walk.

“We have a few who, with the ice, decided they weren’t going to be running,” but almost everyone who registered showed up, she said, “overjoyed” by the attendance.

Admittedly, she said, some were pondering doing more walking than running, like herself, but with the sun shining everyone there was in high spirits and looking forward to the launch.

The event was postponed a few minutes, while volunteers attempted to clear away some of the ice along the route.

