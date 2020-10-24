PHOTOS: Students cast a ballot for Langley candidates

Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times) Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The pandemic wasn’t going to get in the way of Langley students performing their civic duty this provincial election.

“Voting is incredibly important and as youth we need to promote voting as much as we can, so when the time comes to vote we are aware and we are able to use our voice, Student Vote is a perfect way to practice that,” said River Peatman, a Grade 11 student at Brookswood Secondary School.

Students at the secondary school participated in Student Vote 2020, where kids voted for official election candidates running in their school’s electoral district.

The school held a virtual all-candidates meeting Oct. 16 where Liberal incumbent Mary Polak, Conservative Shelly Jan and NDP candidate Andrew Mercier answered questions posed by the students, said teacher Katie Glover, noting Green candidate Bill Masse was scheduled to attend but had a medical emergency.

READ MORE: Glow Gardens light display re-locates to Greater Vancouver Zoo

“They asked about things that were important to them, like post-secondary costs, the high costs of car insurance for young drivers, and housing affordability, she said.

“They also asked the candidates to comment on social issues such as homelessness and sexism in politics. The students really appreciated hearing the candidates explain how they would address the issues they care about.”

Polling stations were set up in the cafeteria and the library, where cohorts voted during their scheduled time, according to Glover, adding students were required to wear masks and bring their own pen or pencil to cast a ballot.

READ MORE: Six Langley schools now on COVID-19 exposure list

“Many of the students also appreciated the opportunity to practice voting [Thursday],” Glover said. “I heard thoughtful conversations where students discussed with their peers who they might vote for and why.”

Student Vote British Columbia 2020 will make the results public after the close of the official polls.

“Student Vote allows the students to practice engaging in democracy and having a voice,” Glover said. “This is always important no matter what is happening in the world.”

She said the initiative was made possible by the Civix Student Vote program, which is meant to mirror the real-life voting process so students have practice voting and are prepared to vote in the future.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Votes 2020Langley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Students cast a ballot for Langley candidates

Just Posted

Elections BC has sent out almost 700,000 mail voting packages as of Oct. 14 with just under 3.5 million registered voters. (Black Press Media File)
Abbotsford South and West ridings see more than 16,000 votes cast ahead of election

More than a third of all votes have likely been cast already

Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Students cast a ballot for Langley candidates

Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020

Voting locations in Langley for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Google)
MAP: Voting locations in Langley

Sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The possibility of the Canadian Premier League expanding to the Fraser Valley has been floated online. (Facebook photo)
Canadian Premier League possibly eyeing Fraser Valley expansion

Soccer league looking to add ninth team to the mix, B.C. markets potentially rumoured

Aldergrove legion Branch 265 president Doug Hadley presents a poppy to Langley Township mayor Jack Froese. (Madeline Roach/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Poppy sales begin at Aldergrove legion branch #265

Branch president Doug Hadley shared the poem Who is a Veteran to begin the time of remembrance

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

The family of Anika Janz, who died after collapsing at school, has launched a GoFundMe to assist with funeral proceedings. (GoFundMe photo)
Family of student who died launches GoFundMe

Rick Hansen Secondary School student Anika Janz, 14, died after collapsing in PE class

Most Read